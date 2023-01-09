Submit Release
News Search

There were 405 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,824 in the last 365 days.

Salgenx Introduces the SAMx 250 kWh Salt Water Flow Battery

Salgenx is introducing the SAMx 250 kWh flow battery based on salt water using modular Intermediate Bulk Containers.

MADISON, WISCONSIN, USA, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Salgenx is now offering a scalable 250 kWh battery system for applications which don't require larger megawatt solutions. These may include telecommunication towers, oil well pumps, agriculture irrigation pumps, and greenhouse irrigation or lighting. The salt water tank can also be used simultaneously for thermal storage.

The Salgenx salt water redox flow battery uses two separate intermediate bulk liquid container tanks of electrolytes, and when combined over electrodes, can store or discharge energy. The simplicity of the concept is the separation of the liquid electrolytes, one of which is salt water. Perfect for remote energy or storage for wind and solar power, just like the Tesla Megapack or BASF battery pack. In many areas, the wait time for the Megapack is up to two years, uses expensive and flammable Lithium.

Not only is the Salgenx flow battery scalable, but it's also inexpensive. The cost of the electrolytes is less than five dollars per kilowatt. Vanadium and Bromine flow systems require an expensive membrane while the Salgenx salt water system does not. Alternatively, most of the salt water flow battery and liquid electrolyte can be sourced and assembled on-site using locally sourced containers, which empowers local communities to build their own storage systems.

Salt water doesn't have the same flammability issues as Lithium. It's non-toxic, and available everywhere. You can find it in salt lakes, brine pools, oil and gas well producer water, mining operations, cooling ponds for power plants, and as a waste effluent from desalination facilities.

As the demand for energy storage increases, the salt water flow battery is an inexpensive alternative which can meet the requirements of large scale grid power storage.

Infinity Turbine LLC offers a visionary future for clean and renewable fuels by providing complimentary technologies which leverage greater efficiency.

Contact: G. Giese | CEO | Infinity Turbine LLC | greg@infinityturbine.com | greg@salgenx.com

Salt Water Battery Website: https://salgenx.com

Gregory Giese
Infinity Turbine LLC
+1 6082386001
email us here

You just read:

Salgenx Introduces the SAMx 250 kWh Salt Water Flow Battery

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Military Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.