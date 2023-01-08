Premier David Eby has issued the following statement marking the National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Air Disasters:

“On the third National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Air Disasters, we take time to reflect on the lives lost in these tragedies.

“Today marks three years since a passenger aircraft was shot down by Iranian civil and military officials. All 176 people aboard Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 were killed, including 55 Canadian citizens, 30 Canadian permanent residents and many others with ties to Canada.

“Several of the victims came from British Columbia. They left behind friends, family and an everlasting legacy of positive contributions to their communities and our province. We join their loved ones in mourning them on this solemn day of pain, sorrow and grief.

“The destruction of Flight 752 marked the largest loss of Canadian lives in an air disaster since 280 Canadians died after a bomb exploded on Air India Flight 182 en route from Toronto to London, England.

“Our outrage at the attack on Flight 752 is undiminished by the passing years. We again condemn this horrific act and stand with the victims’ families in demanding justice.”