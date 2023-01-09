Submit Release
MOCC goes to war in Nashville with War Tapes: 1942

Each song is unalike, which creates a new experience song after song. Cortex seems to treat each song like his first. The drive and passion are very much there.”
— Dozen Donuts
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MOCC, The Nashville based Hip Hop Artist, has officially released the new War Tapes: 1942 Mixtape. So what can you expect to hear on it? Artillery shells, Nuclear Bombs, Strafe runs, and a Man bent on taking over the Nashville scene. Every track is reminiscent of a different aspect of war, including shellshock, which is a personal favorite. From War Path to Fall Out this 8 track Tape features beats by Cvlt 45, Ben Workin, Nick Horner, and 4 of which were made by CC himself.

Aside from being the only featured rapper on the Tape, CC also plays Piano and Organ on the outro track. War Tapes: 1942 is the Follow up album to his last release MDM but is in no way a sister album. It has a much grittier feel.

Now don’t think this is the last Project CC has to release. Down the Pipeline CC will be starting his awaited CC Westerns off with “The Nashville Kid” and following that with a very soulful single “Tennessee Rain”. Past that there are endless projects being prepped such as the Unnamed Circus Album and the Live Jazz album so be on the look out for this rising stars work.

MOCC’s War Tapes: 1942 is a classic in the making, all that it’ll take is time to prove it. So go ahead and Lock that bunker door, Prep your rations, strap on that Gas Mask, and take a listen.

Ryan Hadley
Mind Of CC
