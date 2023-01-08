Sage Therapeutics to Provide Update on 2023 Key Initiatives at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Robust pipeline provides potential for long-term value creation, establishing Sage as a leader in brain health

Rolling New Drug Application (NDA) submission for zuranolone in MDD and PPD complete, with potential for PDUFA date as early as the third quarter of 2023 if priority review is received and other timelines meet expectations

Progressing nine ongoing studies across zuranolone, SAGE-718, SAGE-324 and early pipeline programs

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. SAGE, a biopharmaceutical company leading the way to create a world with better brain health, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Barry Greene, will discuss the Company's progress in developing a leading brain health pipeline at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, California.

As part of this presentation, Mr. Greene will provide key updates on programs across Sage's depression, neuropsychiatry and neurology portfolios. Sage is advancing a portfolio of clinical programs featuring internally discovered novel chemical entities with the potential to become differentiated products designed to improve brain health by targeting the GABA A and NMDA receptor systems. Dysfunction in these systems is thought to be at the core of numerous neurological and neuropsychiatric disorders.

"It's time to begin a new era in the treatment of brain health disorders. We at Sage have a tremendous sense of urgency to create innovative medicines that address what matters most for people who currently lack adequate treatment options," said Barry Greene, Chief Executive Officer at Sage Therapeutics. "We enter 2023 having completed the submission of the rolling NDA for zuranolone in the treatment of major depressive disorder and postpartum depression with our collaborator Biogen. We've also made progress in initiating multiple studies across our pipeline, including SAGE-718 and SAGE-324. We believe that this momentum will help us achieve our mission to improve the lives of millions of people and advance the way brain health is viewed and treated."

Sage and its collaborator Biogen recently announced the submission of the zuranolone New Drug Application to the FDA for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and postpartum depression (PPD). Zuranolone, Sage's next-generation positive allosteric modulator (PAM) of GABA A receptors, is being evaluated as a potential rapid-acting treatment for MDD and PPD. If approved, zuranolone could represent the first oral, short course (14-day) medication for these indications. In the clinical development program to date, zuranolone has shown rapid and sustained improvement of depressive symptoms with a generally well-tolerated and consistent safety profile.

Sage and Biogen are focused on preparing for a potential launch of zuranolone for both MDD and PPD in 2023, if approved, with the ultimate goal of transforming the way depression is treated. Current efforts are focused on disease state education in MDD and PPD, scientific exchange and permitted interactions with payers. Sage expects these efforts and other permitted pre-launch activities to continue to broaden and ramp up in the coming year.

Sage continues to advance a robust clinical program for SAGE-718, the Company's first-in-class NMDA receptor PAM and lead neuropsychiatric drug candidate. SAGE-718 is in development as a potential oral therapy for cognitive disorders associated with NMDA receptor dysfunction, with multiple ongoing or planned Phase 2 studies across multiple disease areas, including its potential lead indication, Huntington's disease (HD), as well as Alzheimer's (AD) and Parkinson's diseases (PD). The company recently initiated LIGHTWAVE (CNA-202), a Phase 2 study of SAGE-718 in people with mild cognitive impairment and mild dementia due to AD and PURVIEW (CIH-301), a Phase 3 extension study in people with HD.

"We are proud of the progress we've made in advancing the SAGE-718 development program as we work to address impaired cognition, a main driver of disability in the indications we are studying, including Huntington's, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases," said Laura Gault, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer at Sage. "Our goal with SAGE-718 is to provide rapid, meaningful, and sustained symptomatic improvement in cognitive function early in disease so that patients can maintain independence longer."

Anticipated 2023 Key Milestones

The Company anticipates the following key milestones in 2023:

Zuranolone: Early: FDA acceptance of rolling NDA submission for zuranolone in MDD and PPD Mid: Present additional data from the SHORELINE Study Late: PDUFA date for zuranolone in MDD and PPD, if accepted for review by the FDA Commercial availability of zuranolone in MDD and PPD, if priority review is granted and zuranolone is approved Initiate a lifecycle innovation study with zuranolone Present additional analyses of data from LANDSCAPE and NEST clinical programs, including health economics and patient reported outcomes

SAGE-718: Progress recruitment in the ongoing DIMENSION, SURVEYOR, PURVIEW, PRECEDENT, and LIGHTWAVE Studies Present additional analyses of data from clinical development program as well as disease state and burden of disease research in Huntington's, Parkinson's and Alzheimer's diseases

SAGE-324: Late: Complete enrollment in the Phase 2b KINETIC 2 Study Present additional analyses of data from clinical development program as well as disease state and burden of disease research in ET



About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company fearlessly leading the way to create a world with better brain health. Our mission is to pioneer solutions to deliver life-changing brain health medicines, so every person can thrive. For more information, please visit http://www.sagerx.com.

