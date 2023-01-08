Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Bulloch County

Submit Release
The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Statesboro, GA. The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Saturday, January 7, 2023. One man was shot and killed. No deputies were injured in this incident.

Preliminary information indicates that on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at approximately 3:15 p.m., two deputies responded to a 911 call which indicated that a male resident, later identified as Jules Robert Lee, age 32, assaulted his father in a mobile home park located at 118 Bird Road, Lot #9 in Statesboro, Bulloch County, GA.  Upon arrival, deputies observed the father, who is disabled, with visible injuries. Deputies attempted to take Lee into custody, at which time he resisted, and a fight happened outside the home. During the fight, deputies deployed their tasers, which was ineffective. Lee pulled a firearm and fired his weapon at the deputies. Both deputies fired shots, hitting him.  Lee was taken to a local hospital where he later died. Both deputies were uninjured.  Lee’s father was treated by EMS at the scene for minor injuries.  

The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy on Lee.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

