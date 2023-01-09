Real Life Murder Mystery is targeting $120,000 on GoFundMe and Real Life Murder Mystery
Join the hero movement, and stop the SimulacraLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Life Murder Mystery, a real life crime investigation, has announced plans to raise $120,000 on crowdfunding platform GoFundMe. The personal donations enable Real Life Murder Mystery to continue the investigation into a world-wide cybercrime organization, the phenomenon of “gang stalking”, missing people, systematic identity theft, and anti-American stalker groups “Ligue de Lol” and “Kiwifarms”.
Real Life Murder Mystery is the leader in exposing the criminals who are targeting, killing, and then impersonating people in several countries. Crimes so far include potential medical billing fraud, blackmail, shady real estate deals, inciting violence, potentially BLM fraud, and other scams. The company works with victims of blackmail, and law enforcement and is the first to find hard evidence, leads, and names of people involved in the new and dangerous “gang stalking” phenomenon.
Real Life Murder Mystery was founded out of necessity after surviving a death hunt, and being on the receiving end of a “vanishing” campaign. Many coaches around Marshall Goldsmith have vanished. Aurorasa Sima, also a coach in “normal” life, survived two death hunts and vowed to help end the German-led world-wide gang stalking and expose infiltrated companies and taken-over identities.
Aurorasa at Real Life Murder Mystery explains: “Join the hero movement and remove the cancer that is endangering the United States of America and its citizens. Help fight the criminal organization that kills innocent Americans, and blames the US government and its institutions for the world-wide murders.”
The RLMM project delivers information on missing people, methods, and companies led or infiltrated by impersonators. This helps law enforcement who is looking for this group for nearly two decades.
Based in the United States of America, Real Life Murder Mystery employs no staff and plans to dissolve itself as soon as the perpetrators are brought to justice.
The value of human lives saved is market is worth priceless.
To find out more, visit www.real-life-murder-mystery.com or www.onision.de https://www.twitter.com/rlmm2020
Ends
For more information contact: Sima (RLMM), (917) 727-9307, support@real-life-murder-mystery.com
Download Photography: https://ibb.co/TTQmKS5
About Real Life Murder Mystery
Real Life Murder Mystery is a real life crime investigation based in the United States of America. Led by myself, it helps victims of blackmail and “vanishing” campaigns. The company has been founded out the necessity to save my life, the life of my mother and share my knowledge about the German-led massive organized crime organization. Customers include victims of blackmail, and law enforcement. Real Life Murder Mystery helps law enforcement who is looking for this group for nearly two decades. So far, it has the first to find hard evidence, leads, and names of people involved in the new and dangerous “gang stalking” phenomenon.
Aurorasa Sima
Real Life Murder Mystery
+1 9177279307
support@real-life-murder-mystery.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn