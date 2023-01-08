"Inspector Javert: at the Gates of Hell (Wisdom of Les Miserables)" by Alfred J. Garrotto, Encourages Readers to Draw Strength From Inspector Javert's Terrible Example and Live as Someone Who Recognizes That Life on Earth Will End

Inspector Javert, Victor Hugo's most despised antihero, stands on the parapet above the swirling River Seine. The whirlpool beckons to him. He hesitates… then… steps forward, leaving audiences and readers to wonder, “What happened next?”

Did Javert cease to exist? Is there life on the other side of life as we know it here on Earth? If there is, what kind of existence awaits Javert—and each of us—on that “other side”?

In his powerful novel, “Inspector Javert: at the Gates of Hell,” author Alfred J. Garrotto offers readers his own version of what came next for Javert… . And might for us.

What they're saying about “Inspector Javert”: “A testament of love over fear and the power of forgiveness over the belief in sin. Victor Hugo… and Bishop Myriel… would be proud.” — Steve Physioc, radio/tv broadcaster for the Kansas City Royals and author of The Walls of Lucca, Above the Walls, and Walks with the Wind

“Once I turned the first page of 'Inspector Javert: At the Gates of Hell,” I couldn't stop reading. A truly wonderful tour de force. A delightful story from beginning to end.” — James Farmer, author of Celluloid Wings and America's Pioneer Aces

David Oyewolo starred as Inspector Javert in the BBC television series, Les Misï¿½rables.

“Javert is the antagonist, but he really believes, from a moral perspective, that he is doing the right thing. His job is to keep order. In his mind, he is doing something incredibly noble and heroic.” — Quoted by Bridget McManus, The Sydney (Australia) Morning News Herald, June 13, 2020

Alfred J. Garrotto has authored 15 books covering a wide range of themes from the steamy romance to religious nonfiction and the arts. Besides “Inspector Javert,” Garrotto has two more books in his Les Mis series: “Lessons from the Heart of Jean Valjean” and “Bishop Myriel: In His Own Words.”

Inspector Javert: at the Gates of Hell (Wisdom of Les Miserables)

Publisher: Andrew Benzie Books (November 14, 2021)

Language: English

Paperback: 168 pages

ISBN-10: 1950562379

ISBN-13: 978-1950562374

About the Author

Alfred J. Garrotto's range of theatrical and literary interest began when he started working in movies as “extra” at the age of seven. His fiction and nonfiction writing covers a variety of topics ranging from biblical themes… to the arts… to steamy romance novels and poetry.

