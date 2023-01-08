Submit Release
NYLA 2022 Annual Conference and ReadersMagnet Book Confab Featured Austin Lee and Kimberly Parsons' Book

ReadersMagnet successfully displayed the horror book “Fight of My Life: My Battle with the Paranormal” by Austin Lee and Kimberly Parsons at the New York Library Association 2022 Annual Conference and Trade Show on November 3–4, 2022, at Saratoga Springs City Center at 522 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866, and the ReadersMagnet Book Confab on October 28–30, 2022, at 72 Warren St., Tribeca, New York.

The story of “Fight of My Life” is based on tenacity and resilience. In order to live the lives they so much want, a mother and her son persist despite tragedy, setback after setback, and insurmountable obstacles.

While attempting to overcome obstacles and getting caught up in chaos, they also had to face the biggest challenge of their lives: the supernatural. Despite how amazing their story is, it is not yet complete.

Amazing authors Austin Lee and Kimberly Parsons were featured in the NYLA 2022 Annual Conference and Trade Show together with their book that puts readers on the edge of their seats, captivated and thrilled by each page.

Experience this fantastic read; get a copy of “Fight of My Life: My Battle with the Paranormal” by Austin Lee and Kimberly Parsons. Available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble,

Fight of My Life: My Battle with the Paranormal
Author | Austin Lee, Kimberly Parsons
Genre | Thriller/Horror
Publisher | Mindstir Media
Published date | July 26, 2022

Author
Austin Lee is an award-winning writer, proud father, and husband currently residing in Noblesville, Indiana. Outside of work, he enjoys spending quality time with family and friends. He has a passion for creative writing, live music, and sports. People can also hear him every week on the 365 Fantasy Football podcast.

Kimberly Parsons currently resides in Monroe County, Indiana. She is a proud mother to two children and grandmother to seven. She enjoys writing, crocheting, and home improvement projects in her spare time. Traveling is another passion of Kimberly's, and she is always looking for her next grand adventure.

