Arrest Made in a 2019 Homicide: 3000 Block of 24th Place, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, in the 3000 block of 24th Place, Southeast.

At approximately 12:12 am, members of the Seventh District heard the sounds of gunshots and responded to the listed location. Upon arrival, members canvased the area and located a juvenile male victim, suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The victim later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 16-year-old Steffen Brathwaite of Southeast, DC.

On Friday, January 6, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 22-year-old Bernard Eddy, of Suitland, MD. He was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.