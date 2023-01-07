Tyre Inflators Market will surpass USD 2,044 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 7% till 2030 : GreyViews

Tyre Inflators Market Size By Type (24 V and 12 V), By Application (Repair Store, Household, and Automotive Manufacturers), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Tyre Inflators Market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the Tyre Inflators Market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the type, application, and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global Tyre Inflators Market are Eastwood Digital, Airtec Corporation, Pressure Systems International, Inc., Instrument Research Associates (IRA), Craftsman, Coido Corporation, Hendrickson USA, L.L.C., Pressure Guard, STEMCO, Nexter Group, PTG, , MasterFlow, Campbell Hausfeld, Aperia Technologies, Inc., VIAIR Corporation, Wagan Corporation, Nova Gas Techniques Ltd., and some others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide tyre inflators market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

It is obvious from the name alone that tyre inflators are the tools used to fill tyres with just the right amount of air. The piston, air tank, and gauge are the three main parts of every tyre inflator. As a result, the tyre inflators deliver precise and readable pressure and come in a variety of sizes. In an emergency, little handheld inflators can be quite useful and may even fit in the trunk of the automobile. Even though larger tyre inflators may not fit in cars, they have a dependable pump that can quickly inflate the tyres. When a tyre has a flat or a puncture, a tyre inflator is a small, portable gadget that can help. Rising auto sales and manufacturing are expected to have a positive effect on the market soon. Furthermore, it is anticipated that growing driver safety concerns would encourage tyre manufacturers to improve traction and wear and tear resistance. In addition, as consumer demand for personal and other sorts of vehicles increases, tyre manufacturers should have the potential to grow as they realise how efficient cars are to make. Due to several government regulations related to tyres, the use of tyre inflators is also rising. The market for tyre inflators is being pushed by a variety of tyre-related regulations put in place by the government that are driving up the use of inflators. Several standards and regulations have been put in place to compel consumers and manufacturers to consider tyre performance variables like traction and inflation.

Scope of Tyre Inflators Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Million Segments Covered Type, Application and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Eastwood Digital, Airtec Corporation, Pressure Systems International, Inc., Instrument Research Associates (IRA), Craftsman, Coido Corporation, Hendrickson USA, L.L.C., Pressure Guard, STEMCO, Nexter Group, PTG, , MasterFlow, Campbell Hausfeld, Aperia Technologies, Inc., VIAIR Corporation, Wagan Corporation, Nova Gas Techniques Ltd., and some others.

Segmentation Analysis

The 12 V segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The type segment is 24 V and 12 V. The 12 V segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. In order to get the desired tyre pressure, the 12V power socket is plugged into the tyre inflator. Other features on some tyre inflators include a torch, digital readout, or attachments.

The automotive manufacturer's segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The application segment is repair store, household, and automotive manufacturers. The automotive manufacturers segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The need for automotive manufacturers has expanded due to rapid urbanisation, rising consumer expenditure, and a flourishing automotive industry globally, which has raised the demand for tyre inflators for such vehicles.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the tyre inflators include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The Europe region witnessed a major share. The rise of the market in the region can be attributed to the region's rapidly expanding automotive industry, increased consumer spending, and desire for recreational vehicles. The convenience and time savings offered by using automobile tyre inflators and the rising automotive industry are expected to drive the tyre inflators market.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's tyre inflators market size was valued at USD 119 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 144.9 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 2.5% from 2023 to 2030. The expansion of the automobile industry is driving up demand for tyre inflators.

China

China’s tyre inflators market size was valued at USD 112.8 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 152.0 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2030. Well-known firms that are continuously working on expanding their manufacturing facilities, and improving research and development, are making sizable expenditures in the global tyre inflators market in China.

India

India's tyre inflators market size was valued at USD 92.07 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 117.5 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2022 to 2030. The fragmentation of the market is resulting in a large number of small regional businesses joining the market. For instance, in January 2022, Portronics unveiled Vayu, a cutting-edge tyre inflator, in India. The inflator comes equipped with a 4000mAh battery and a 50W power output.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of the tyre inflators market is mainly driven owing to the rising demand for the automotive industry.

