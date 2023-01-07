MPU Online Open Day displayed its fruitful teaching and research achievements and received positive feedback

MACAU, January 7 - The Macao Polytechnic University 2023 Open Day was held successfully online on 7 January, showcasing the university’s characteristics and the latest teaching and research achievements of MPU through a series of degree programme presentations, sharing sessions, thematic exhibitions and performances. The Open Day was well received by the visitors and attracted many recent high school graduates, high school students, parents and the public from all over the world. They participated in the Open Day online activities, experienced the enjoyable student life and the diverse university culture, and promptly applied for the various degree programmes of MPU.

The Rector of MPU, Professor Im Sio Kei, highlighted that MPU, with the support of the national government and the Macao SAR government, has been striving for excellence in the areas of teaching, scientific research and social services, and has been embracing innovations and gaining fruitful achievements. Last year, as international recognition of its commitment to quality teaching and learning, MPU received global accreditation through a successful International Quality Review by the Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education, UK, and completed the institutional review as stipulated by the Macao higher education policies and regulations. Furthermore, the university also received the Asia-Pacific Quality Awards for the third time. In terms of sustainable development, MPU was ranked 200+ in the Times Higher Education World University Impact Rankings in 2022, 100 places higher than last year. In order to meet the demand of the society and to facilitate the development of Macao’s major industries, MPU will offer a number of new bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral programmes in fields of study such as Artificial Intelligence, Drug Discovery, Media Arts, Financial Analysis, Education and Innovation for the 2023 academic year. Through offering the diversified degree programmes, MPU is dedicated to cultivating more practical talents for the country and Macao.

During the Open Day, the students, parents and visitors from all over the world participated in the opening ceremony and the virtual MPU campus tour. They learned more about the educational features of MPU and the latest teaching and research achievements of all programmes, as well as programme admission information through joining the briefing sessions. In addition, currents students and alumni provided information about career prospects and suggestions about university programme choices. Most of MPU’s programmes have passed the accreditation and review exercises of international and professional organisations, and the curriculum of each programme integrates theory and practice to be useful for the career development of the students. The current students and alumni also shared their campus life experiences and encouraged students from home and abroad to pursue their dreams at MPU. The Open Day featured spectacular student performances which showed the youth and energy of MPU students.

MPU’s degree programmes mainly cover the areas of Information Technology, Health Sciences and Sports, Languages and Translation, Arts and Creativity, Public Administration and Services, Business and Management. MPU’s undergraduate programmes for the 2023/2024 academic year are now open for admission, including: Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Nursing, Medical Laboratory Technology, Pharmacy Technology, Speech-Language Therapy, Physical Education, Chinese-English Translation and Interpretation, Chinese-Portuguese Translation and Interpretation, International Chinese Language Education, Portuguese Language, Design, Visual Art, Media Arts, Music, Social Work, Public Administration, Sino-Lusophone Trade Relations, Marketing, Management, E-Commerce, Accounting, Gaming and Recreation Management. The application period runs until 18 January 2023. MPU’s postgraduate programmes include: Big Data and the Internet of Things, Computer Applied Technology, Artificial Intelligence Driven Drug Discovery, Educational Technology and Innovation, Nursing, Sports and Physical Education, Chinese-Portuguese Translation and Interpreting, Portuguese, Interdisciplinary Arts, Public Administration, Education in Cultural Communication and Education, Public Policy, Business Administration, Finance with Data Analytics, and others. For enquiries, please contact the MPU Registry on 8599 6111 / 6149. For information about admission and scholarships, please visit the MPU page at mpu.mo/local.