Excessive amounts of four types of anti-epidemic medicines and supplies will be restricted from transporting outside Macao starting tomorrow

MACAU, January 7 - The Chief Executive today (Jan 7) issued an Executive Order restricting the transport of excessive quantities of four types of anti-epidemic medicines and supplies outside Macao for personal use or as consumer goods, beginning tomorrow (Jan 8).

In accordance with Executive Order No. 3/2023, the Chief Executive has restricted the transport of anti-epidemic medicines and supplies outside Macao to a quantity of not more than 5 boxes or bottles of analgesics and antipyretics medicines, 5 boxes or bottles of cold and flu medicines, 5 boxes or bottles of antitussives and expectorants, and 5 boxes of COVID Rapid Antigen Test.

Macao's transition period for COVID-19 epidemic control will end tomorrow (Jan 8). While the shortages of anti-epidemic medicines and supplies in Macao has been substantially relieved, appropriate measures are still required to guarantee adequate medicines and supplies for local demand. As a further measure to guarantee local residents to the access of essential anti-epidemic medicines and to prevent an excessive amount of anti-epidemic medicines and supplies from transporting outside Macao, the Chief Executive issued the above Order.

Individuals who are able to provide a valid prescription are unaffected.

Considering local residents living abroad or visiting Macao for routine follow-up treatments may require long-term medicines such as painkillers, cough medicines, etc., individuals who can provide a doctor's prescription will not be affected by the restriction. These individuals are therefore advised to have a valid prescription ready for verification when they are transporting excessive amounts of anti-epidemic medicines and supplies outside Macao.

 

 

 

 

