Fame Global (FAMEG) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Fame Global (FAMEG) on January 6, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the FAMEG/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

FAMEG Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/150482_db8b10bfd4d69851_001full.jpg

As a hyper connected fashion metaverse, FAME nourishes existing physical and digital universes where people can build, create, enjoy, play, earn and shop in a sustainable way. Its native token Fame Global (FAMEG) has been listed on LBank Exchange at 12:00 UTC on January 6, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing FAME

FAME is a hyper connected fashion NFTs & fashion metaverse project that supports fashion designers and digital creators to create, launch, sell and produce their own digital fashion NFTs in connection with physical garments and real world productions. Participants can buy, sell, trade and play with diverse digital fashion NFTs, not to mention the real-world fashion experiences.

As a sustainable metaverse fashion ecosystem building platform, FAME provides a playground where the ecosystem players and stakeholders can co-create a sustainable metaverse fashion ecosystem more efficiently and effectively, and integrates the tools, solutions, knowledge, and expertise for supporting a sustainable metaverse fashion ecosystem development.

FAME META STUDIO & LAB will be a key element of the services/platform for building sustainable fashion creator economy, supporting designers to transform their traditional designs into digital fashion garments, and transforming the physical fashion resources into 2D / 3D interactive digital fashion assets. It integrates FAME Fashion Launchpad, a key element of the self-sovereign funding and NFT management platform, to mint NFTs for the digital garments, and enables NFT based IP portfolio development for additional economic value creation.

In addition to above key elements, there's also xFAME Marketplace enabling a hyper connected fashion marketplace where e-commerce is strongly connected with metaverse/NFT commerce. Furthermore, with FAME Gamification, the project enables an innovative metaverse fashion monetization.

With its strong management team and advisors, ever-growing list of partnerships and great designers, FAME strives to lead the "Sustainable Metaverse Fashion Ecosystem" that nourishes existing physical and digital fashion universes where people can build, create, enjoy, play, earn and shop in a sustainable way.

About FAMEG Token

Fame Global (FAMEG) is the native token that circulates throughout the FAME ecosystem and is a tool to activate the market. It's the only utility token in the marketplace, and is used for NFT purchases, payment of fees and interest, and governance staking.

Based on ERC-20, FAMEG has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e., 1,000,000,000) tokens, of which 25% is provided for token sale, 10% is allocated to the team and advisors, 10% will be used for marketing, 10% is provided for R&D, 5% is reserved, 10% will be used for operation, and the remaining 30% is allocated for the ecosystem.

The FAMEG token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 12:00 UTC on January 6, 2023, investors who are interested in the Fame Global investment can easily buy and sell FAMEG token on LBank Exchange right now. The listing of FAMEG token on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

Learn More about FAMEG Token:

Official Website: https://www.famegroup.io

Telegram: https://t.me/+nSV0e2WtrXtiOGM1

Discord: https://discord.gg/N2d7gsM7dx

Twitter: https://twitter.com/fame_metaverse

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/x______fame/

Medium: https://medium.com/@fameuniverse

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/150482