Automotive Glass Film Market will worth USD 31.8 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

Automotive Glass Film Market Size By Film Type (Ceramic Film, Carbon Film, Dyed Film, and Metallized Film), By Vehicle Type (Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Cars, Heavy Commercial Vehicles, and Light Commercial Vehicles), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Pune India, Jan. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Automotive Glass Film Market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the Automotive Glass Film Market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the film type, vehicle type, and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global Automotive Glass Film Market are LINTEC Europe (UK) Limited, 3M, Garware Sun Control., Johnson Window Films Inc., A&B Films Pte. Ltd, Eastman Chemical Company, Eastman Performance Films, LLC., DuPont Teijin Films limited, NEXFIL USA, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation., among other. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Automotive Glass Film Market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

An important portion of a car that protects the driver from the elements like the wind and other dust particles is the windscreen. It has been demonstrated that automobile glass film, which is made of polymeric resins coated as thin sheets of glass, is far more effective than standard auto glass. The material used to make the film is polyethene terephthalate (PET). The positioning of the automotive glass film can vary depending on its intended use. By obstructing a significant fraction of UV, infrared, and solar radiation, automotive glass film reduces the amount of heat that accumulates within the car. By allowing only a little amount of light to pass through the window while maintaining privacy, also helps to reduce light intensity. A smart automotive glass film can be used to mute the sound of the engine or the wind blowing around the car. To some extent, the visibility-allowed car window film will help to reduce traffic accidents.

Scope of Automotive Glass Film Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Film Type, Vehicle Type and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players LINTEC Europe (UK) Limited, 3M, Garware Sun Control., Johnson Window Films Inc., A&B Films Pte. Ltd, Eastman Chemical Company, Eastman Performance Films, LLC., DuPont Teijin Films limited, NEXFIL USA, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation. among others.

Segmentation Analysis

The ceramic film segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The film type segment is Ceramic Film, Carbon Film, Dyed Film, and Metallized Film. The ceramic film segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Unlike other films, it is not constructed of metal and is not coloured a darker colour. The film is neither metallic nor conductible. Instead, the film contains minuscule ceramic nanoparticles. These particles are so small that they are practically undetectable to the human eye.

The light commercial vehicle segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The vehicle type segment is Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Cars, Heavy Commercial Vehicles, and Light Commercial Vehicles. The light commercial vehicle segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Due to the significant growth in global trade and transportation, it is predicted that demand for light commercial vehicles would increase throughout the course of the forecast period. Because the drivers of these vehicles spend a long time behind the wheel and are subjected to harmful sunlight.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the automotive glass film include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The Asia Pacific region witnessed a major share. This can be attributed to the area's robust economic expansion, rising disposable income, and a corresponding surge in demand for commercial vehicles. The automotive glass film market in the area is also growing as a result of increased investments in the industry. In countries like China and India, consumer tastes for automotive comfort, safety, and aesthetics have been changing. Vehicle manufacturers are putting a lot of emphasis on boosting their efficiency as a result of the rising demand for them. In the Asia Pacific area, there has been a particularly high demand for luxury vehicles because of changing consumer lifestyles and rising disposable income.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's Automotive Glass Film Market size was valued at USD 0.23 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.31 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4% from 2023 to 2030. The recent increase in auto sales in the European Union may have a significant positive impact on the automotive glass film market.

China

China’s Automotive Glass Film Market size was valued at USD 0.42 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.66 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2030. China is home to the biggest automaker in the world. The automotive glass film market in the region is growing as a result of the substantial economic resources available for the assembly and production of automotive parts in China, the existence of reputable glass manufacturing companies, expanding R&D capabilities, and the development of numerous new production facilities in China to satisfy the rising demand for electric vehicles. For instance, Volkswagen and SAIC agreed to form a joint venture in order to build the company's first manufacturing facility in Anting, China, in November 2019.

India

India's Automotive Glass Film Market size was valued at USD 0.35 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.51 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5% from 2022 to 2030. The market potential for automotive glass will increase due to the area's constantly growing population and the regulatory changes required to make transportation more technologically advanced.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of the automotive glass film market is mainly driven owing to the rising use of both new commercial vehicles and passenger cars.

