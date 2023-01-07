PayBito Retains The Top Spot among White Label Crypto Exchange Providers In 2023

PayBito won top honors as a white-label crypto exchange solutions provider in a global business research listing for 2023.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- International digital assets exchange PayBito continues to make global waves, facilitating financial institutions and enterprises planning to diversify and add crypto trading to their service portfolio. The crypto marketplace added yet another feather to its list of achievements when it was awarded the first position among white-label crypto exchange providers in a global research listing comprising the top B2B technology firms.

The PayBito marketplace continues its constant evolution, contributing to the crypto and the upcoming Web 3.0 space with regular UI/UX updates and best-in-class trading performance features, including crypto custodial solutions, crypto banking, 24*7 service, maintenance, and customization. Its KYC/AML compliant white label crypto exchange solution has garnered critical acclaim and recognition and is highly sought for implementation by major finance organizations worldwide.

PayBito CEO Raj Chowdhury states, "The strive towards constant progress has benefited PayBito in surpassing client expectations and acquiring new clients."

He had previously highlighted the need for crypto security and updating infrastructure in law enforcement.

The PayBito exchange has enlisted more than 1.2 million registered crypto traders and surpasses $1.5 billion in day-to-day turnovers. Forefronting the integrated crypto-forex technology, PayBito offers multiple trading choices(Basic, Pro, Futures, Options, OTC, and more). The blockchain-powered exchange architecture includes advanced security integrations along with SegWit, multi-fiat and crypto compatibility, 3-point defense architecture, ERC20, 2FA, database encryption, hot/cold wallets, and more.

The US–based crypto exchange debuted the white-label crypto brokerage platform, aiming to play a bigger role in promoting mainstream crypto adoption and trading. PayBito-designed crypto solutions have been utilized in excess of 26 nations across 6 mainlands including Australia, South Korea, and more. Other PayBito offerings include white-label crypto payment gateways, portfolio management systems, and more.

A growing number of businesses are reaping the benefits of cryptocurrencies, especially for cross-border payment transfers and trading. PayBito continues to march forward with foresight into the upcoming crypto-power digital transformation, facilitating other enterprises to leverage its potential through customizable white-label solutions.

About PayBito:

PayBito is a leading cryptocurrency asset trading platform operating globally. The platform is designed and managed by a team with rich experience in Banking security systems, Cryptocurrency trading, and Blockchain technology. It is available in the web version as well as in iOS and Android stores. PayBito services include white label cryptocurrency exchange, white-label payment gateway, exchange affiliate, and coin listing. PayBito offers some of the best rates and top-notch security in the crypto world.

