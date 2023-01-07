Franklin County Visitors Bureau Previews 11/30 Visitors Center Winter and Spring Events

Franklin County Visitors Bureau highlights the upcoming winter and spring happenings at the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center in downtown Chambersburg.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., Jan. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Franklin County Visitors Bureau (FCVB) has a full schedule of activities and events planned at the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center for the winter and spring of 2023. The 11/30 Visitors Center was formerly the National Bank of Chambersburg and served as a bank for 150 years before reopening as the visitors center on Small Business Saturday 2018. Today, the space houses rotating exhibits about Franklin County and is an event and joining space on the southwest quadrant of Chambersburg's Memorial Square.

The year begins with a Benjamin Franklin Day Mixer on January 17, from 4:30 PM to 7 PM, in the lobby of the old bank building. Visitors can experience a bit of the colonial period, learn about Benjamin Franklin, and be part of the Franklin County Visitors Bureau's first partnership and community impact awards. On January 26-29, IceFest fills the streets of downtown Chambersburg, and the visitors center hosts the Penn's Wood Printmakers, the Chambersburg Quilt Guild, and the Chambersburg Area High School History Day projects. On January 28, FCVB is hosting the first A Cappella & Unplugged Open Mic Night in the Great Room of the Visitors Center.

February celebrates African American History Month. The 11/30 Visitors Center introduces the origins of the commemoration and will announce the winner of the MLK Always The Right Time To Do The Right Thing Essay contest on February 10. In addition, February 10 is Franklin County Sweets: An Evening of Dessert—a special Valentine celebration. Rounding out the month's activities on February 25 is a Learn & Explore event, focusing on Joseph Winter, local inventor of the fire escape ladder. The event is from 9:30 AM to 2 PM and includes a tour of the Chambersburg Fire Museum.

March moves the focus to Women's History and offers profiles of inspiring women called "I am…We Are Valiant." The lobby exhibit will look at Chambersburg's evolution from the ashes of its Civil War burning to the impacts of the Progressive Era.

April is FCVB's Spring into History Month and will continue to look at the Progressive Era in each of the communities of Franklin County, highlighting the social and community improvements of each area. On April 25, the visitors bureau is hosting another Pour Trail Bus Tour. Stops include TBC Brewing, Hidden Key Brewing, Lake House Distillery, Michaux Brewing, Adams County Winter, Thirsty Farmer, and Boyer Cellars. Everyone receives a bonus 50 points in the Pour Trail Passport.

May is Harriet Lane Month in Franklin County and the visitors bureau is hosting a tea at the James Buchanan Pub and historic tour of Mercersburg, the home of Lane and her uncle, President James Buchanan. Event is planned for May 6.

