Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Tohato brand Potato Ring Salty Snack Products recalled due to undeclared milk

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/tohato-brand-potato-ring-salty-snack-products-recalled-due-undeclared-milk

Summary

Brand(s) : Tohato

: Tohato Product : Potato Ring Salty Snacks

: Potato Ring Salty Snacks Companies: Daiso Canada Co. Ltd.

Daiso Canada Co. Ltd. Issue : Food – Allergen – Milk

: Food – Allergen – Milk Category: Other

Other What to do : Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive.

: Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive. Audience : General public

: General public Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Tohato Potato Ring

Salty Flavor

Snack 73 g 4 901940 112005 All codes where milk

is not declared on the

label Tohato Potato Ring

Salty Taste

Snack 27 g x 2 4 901940 112036 All codes where milk

is not declared on the

label

Issue

The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace because they contain milk which is not declared on the label.

The recalled products have been sold in British Columbia.

What you should do

Check to see if you have recalled products

Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

