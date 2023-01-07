First National Realty Partners' Head of Leasing, Fred Battisti, Nominated for ICSC Next Generation Leadership Network

CRE Investment Firm First National Realty Partners' Managing Director - Head of Leasing Nominated for Exclusive Leadership Network

RED BANK, N.J., Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- First National Realty Partners (FNRP) is proud to announce that their Managing Director and Head of Leasing Fred Battisti Jr., has been nominated to join leading global trade association International Council of Shopping Centers' (ICSC) Next Generation Leadership Network Class of 2022-2024.

The ICSC Next Generation Leadership Network (NGLN) recognizes professionals, under the age of 40, who demonstrate leadership, creativity, and vision in the Marketplaces Industry. These individuals have been nominated by ICSC trustees and members-at-large in recognition of their contributions as well as their potential to lead the industry in the future.

Launched in 2020, the ICSC Next Generation Leadership Network is part of a series of initiatives to recruit, engage, and diversify ICSC members. NGLN members serve two-year terms. During this time, they meet regularly to discuss industry issues, network, and elevate their statures in the industry and as advocates and future leaders of ICSC.

"It is an honor for me to be selected as a member of the ICSC Next Generation Leadership Network," said Battisti. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire team at First National Realty Partners. I'm excited about the opportunity to represent FNRP and contribute as a member of the NGLN. I look forward to collaborating with fellow industry leaders to make a positive impact on the industry."

FNRP's leadership is extremely proud of Fred for this well-deserved recognition and is confident that he will continue to make a positive impact on the industry through his role in the Next Generation Leadership Network.

FNRP provides everyday accredited investors with access to commercial real estate assets that traditionally have been available only to institutional investors. With a world-class portfolio of 11M+ square feet across 22 states, the firm sources opportunities both on and off-market nationwide. From acquisition to disposition, FNRP's team of 150+ industry experts oversee the entire investment lifecycle 100% in-house.

