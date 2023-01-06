Drivers are advised of overnight lane closures tonight on the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge.

Two southbound lanes will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday.

The closures are necessary for crews to complete repairs to the hole in the bridge deck. The steel plate may remain in place over the weekend to protect repairs. Additional overnight closures may be necessary.

Drivers can expect delays southbound during overnight travel. Drivers are asked to use caution and obey the construction zone speed limit.

For updates, check: https://www.drivebc.ca/