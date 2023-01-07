Secretary Blinken’s Call with Jordanian Foreign Minister Safadi

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi today to discuss bilateral and regional issues critical to the strategic U.S.-Jordan relationship and regional stability. Secretary Blinken underscored the importance of preserving the historic status quo at Jerusalem’s Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount and expressed appreciation for the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan’s special role as custodian of Muslim holy sites in Jerusalem. Secretary Blinken reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to regional stability and integration, including support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the Negev Forum, and a just political solution in Syria consistent with UN Security Council Resolution 2254. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Safadi also discussed the implementation of the fourth Memorandum of Understanding on Strategic Partnership between the United States and Jordan, which includes support for King Abdullah II’s economic reform program.