Submit Release
News Search

There were 794 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,773 in the last 365 days.

'Zero-đồng minimart' programme launched to support the needy ahead of Tết

VIETNAM, January 6 -  

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee of HMC City and Phú Nhuận Jewelry JSC (PNJ) have jointly launched a “zero-đồng mini supermarket” programme as part of their efforts to care for the needy in the city ahead of the Lunar New Year (Tết), the most important annual festival of Vietnamese people.

The programme, which aims to serve 20,000 needy residents with a total cost of over VNĐ10 billion (US$425,803), is running until Sunday in District 1, Phú Nhuận, Bình Tân, and Hóc Môn districts, and Thủ Đức City.

Addressing the launching ceremony, President of the VFF chapter in HCM City Trần Kim Yến said the programme is expected to bring a warm and joyful festival to all people in the city.

Each shopper can get free necessary commodities, food and foodstuff with a total value of VNĐ400,000 ($17), she said.

Alongside this, the VFF Committee of the city and its members have also implemented many other programmes to ensure all residents enjoy a warm festival.

Accordingly, 39,188 Tết gifts worth VNĐ1-2 million ($43-85) each funded from the "Fund for the poor”, "Fund for the national sea and islands – for the fatherland frontline", and the relief fund of the city, along with about 20,500 others donated by local businesses will be provided to disadvantaged people in the city.

This Tết, HCM City plans to spend more than VNĐ43.36 billion (US$1.85 million) to care for needy people in the city.  — VNS

You just read:

'Zero-đồng minimart' programme launched to support the needy ahead of Tết

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.