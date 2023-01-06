'Zero-đồng minimart' programme launched to support the needy ahead of Tết

VIETNAM, January 6 -

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee of HMC City and Phú Nhuận Jewelry JSC (PNJ) have jointly launched a “zero-đồng mini supermarket” programme as part of their efforts to care for the needy in the city ahead of the Lunar New Year (Tết), the most important annual festival of Vietnamese people.

The programme, which aims to serve 20,000 needy residents with a total cost of over VNĐ10 billion (US$425,803), is running until Sunday in District 1, Phú Nhuận, Bình Tân, and Hóc Môn districts, and Thủ Đức City.

Addressing the launching ceremony, President of the VFF chapter in HCM City Trần Kim Yến said the programme is expected to bring a warm and joyful festival to all people in the city.

Each shopper can get free necessary commodities, food and foodstuff with a total value of VNĐ400,000 ($17), she said.

Alongside this, the VFF Committee of the city and its members have also implemented many other programmes to ensure all residents enjoy a warm festival.

Accordingly, 39,188 Tết gifts worth VNĐ1-2 million ($43-85) each funded from the "Fund for the poor”, "Fund for the national sea and islands – for the fatherland frontline", and the relief fund of the city, along with about 20,500 others donated by local businesses will be provided to disadvantaged people in the city.

This Tết, HCM City plans to spend more than VNĐ43.36 billion (US$1.85 million) to care for needy people in the city. — VNS