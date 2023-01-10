John Cena Holds Guinness World Record For Most Wishes Granted From Sick Kids

John Cena and lucky Make-A-Wish kid

You can’t keep what you have unless you give it away.” — John Cena

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 10, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- WWE Superstar John Cena may be the greatest wrestler of all time. But he will always be remembered as the Guinness World Record holder for granting more wishes to critically ill kids than any other human on the planet. When asked why he does it Cena said, “I’ve never gotten so much pleasure and satisfaction as when I’m helping sick kids make their dreams come true.” So far that number is quickly approaching 700 and Cena is not stopping there. Through the Make-A-Wish foundation Cena has visited sick kids all across the country at his own expense.When actor Steve Comisar saw what John Cena was doing he immediately jumped on the bandwagon. After his recent release from prison for fraud Comisar felt something was missing in his life. He wasn’t getting any acting jobs and he felt that Hollywood abandoned him just because he made a mistake and went to prison. With a lot of free time on his hands Comisar decided to do something positive to give back to society for his transgressions. So he called Make-A-Wish and asked how he could help grant wishes to sick kids.Thanks to Steve Comisar and Make-A-Wish some very lucky kids will be going to see The Lion King in February from the second row of the iconic Pantages theater in Hollywood. Make-A-Wish will decide which critically ill children will be treated to a night of entertainment and happiness that they will remember for the rest of their lives.Comisar donated the 2 second row VIP tickets to Make-A-Wish. The tickets for this sold out performance are valued at over $2000.00 and include a backstage meet and greet with the cast members before the show and a limo ride to and from the performance. Next month Comisar will be donating tickets to WWE Smackdown and giving away hundreds of $25 Starbucks gift cards to the homeless. Comisar says, “It’s all about giving back. I can’t wait to see the big smiles on those kids faces as they watch the most successful and longest running Broadway production in history.”Make-A-Wish has been granting wishes to critically ill children for the past 25 years. Their philosophy is that by granting wishes it contributes to physical, mental, and emotional health. Over the years many celebrities have donated tickets to Broadway shows, sporting events, concerts, and Disneyland. Make-A-Wish also arranges for the kids to meet their favorite movie stars, WWE Superstars, and professional athletes.Comisar’s publicist, Jennifer Gray, says, “Steve made some mistakes and went to prison for it. Now he’s trying to redeem himself to society with selfless acts of kindness. I hope some Hollywood A-listers out there read this and help Steve get some acting jobs so he can contine his once promising career.”Comisar’s longtime manager, Victor Kruglov, says, “Steven is a perfect example that it’s never too late to turn your life around and start doing the right thing. We love what he is doing and we are all rooting for him to succeed again as an actor in Hollywood.” Both John Cena and Steve Comisar know the joy of giving and the satisfaction of seeing even a brief moment of happiness in the incredibly tough life of a critically ill child. John Cena can be seen regularly on WWE Monday Night RAW. Check your local listings for airtimes and channels in your area.For information on how to make a donation to Make-A-Wish please contact them at 866-880-1382 or info@wish.org

