True Friends Moving Company Founder Chris Knowles Accepted In Forbes Business Council

Nashville, TN , Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- True Friends Moving Company founder Chris Knowles has been accepted in Forbes Business Council, further cementing his position as a moving and storage industry pioneer.

Forbes Business Council is an invitation-only community for successful business owners and leaders. Chris Knowles' name was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience to make it the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide. It's interesting to note that the criteria for selection include personal and professional honors and a prolific record of impacting business growth.



True Friends Moving Company

And True Friends Moving Company has been a game-changer in the industry since its inception. It was founded by Chris Knowles, who left his flourishing corporate career with a Fortune 500 company to pursue his passion and raise the bar for moving and storage solutions for clients. The company has consistently done that and earned the trust of its clients. Their glowing reviews and the fact that 80% of their business is through repeat customers and referrals is a testament to the quality of their services.

Reliable and trusted solutions, attention to detail and clients' requirements, solid customer support, etc., are some of the hallmarks of the services offered by True Friends Moving Company, which has become one of the fastest-growing moving companies in the areas it serves. It is also a 3-time INC 5000 Award winner, and its founder Chris Knowles is considered one of the path-breaking young leaders under 40. Accepting the prestigious Forbes Business Council is another recognition of the company and its founder.

"We are honored to welcome Chris Knowles into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, which includes the Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world." Now, as a part of the council, Chris has access to many exclusive opportunities to make a larger impact on his business.

The platform allows Chris Knowles to interact with local leaders on private forums and members-only events. His insights will be shared in articles on Forbes.com while he will also contribute to expert Q&A panels. Vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team are some of the other benefits of being part of the council. "I am excited to join this awesome network of like-minded professionals and look forward to contributing with my industry knowledge to help my business grow through market authority," he concludes on a positive note.

About True Friends Moving

True Friends Moving was founded by Chris Knowles. The company offers full-scale local and long-distance moving in Nashville TN. It is one of the highest-rated moving companies committed to offering top-notch services and unmatched customer experience. The company currently serves customers throughout Florida, North Carolina, and beyond. Customers can request a free moving quote on call or through its website.

