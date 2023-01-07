Baird & Warner Agent Awarded Hero of the Year Award from Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®

Baird & Warner agent Diane Vanna of The Vanna Group has been awarded the Hero of the Year Award by Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® for her service to the first responder community.

The award recognizes one agent or team a year that demonstrates outstanding commitment to the LeadingRE Heroes program, which enables participating members to give back to eligible service members by offering a rebate or credit on a purchase or sale of a home. At Baird & Warner, certified agents can provide these offers to police officers, firefighters and military members through the First Responders and Military on the Move® programs.

Led by Diane Vanna, The Vanna Group is committed to utilizing the First Responders program in their business — so much so that the team was the No. 1 First Responders team companywide at Baird & Warner for the last three years in a row. During that time, they have provided substantial rebates and credits to more than 32 police officers, firefighters and military personnel.

Recently, one of those clients used their First Responders rebate to give back even further by donating seven bulletproof vests to the Chicago Police Department. Both Diane and her client were recognized by Chicago Police Memorial Foundation for their commitment to first responders.

As part of a Chicago Police family since 1967, Diane understands first-hand the sacrifices first responders make to serve their community. "I'm grateful to partner with Baird & Warner on this kind of giving. As a multigenerational police family, I do this to let first responders know that I understand the sacrifice they make and I appreciate what they do. These people put their lives on the line every day — it's not easy on them or their families, and this is one way that I can make things a little bit easier," says Diane.

Since 2015, Baird & Warner has offered the Military on the Move® and First Responders rebate programs as a way to give back to first responders and military members in the Chicagoland area. Baird & Warner is the only brokerage in Chicagoland to participate in the LeadingRE Heroes program.

For more information about the Military on the Move® and First Responders programs, visit BairdWarner.com.

About Baird & Warner Real Estate, Inc.

Established in 1855, Baird & Warner is Illinois' largest family-owned independent real estate services company. The Baird & Warner brand has been synonymous with making real estate easier through experience, innovation and integrity for more than 165 years. Steve Baird, the firm's fifth-generation owner, has been consistently recognized among the industry's most influential leaders. Baird & Warner is a nine-time winner of the Chicago Tribune's Top Workplace award, and with more than 2,500 broker associates in 29 offices and comprehensive mortgage, title, and relocation services, it ranks among the nation's top real estate firms. Learn more at BairdWarner.com.

