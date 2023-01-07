LIBERO COPPER ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Libero Copper & Gold Corporation LBC LBCMF (DE: 29H) ("Libero Copper") is pleased to announce that it has closed the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") consisting of a cumulative total of 12,583,666 units (a "Unit"), with each Unit consisting of one common share (a "Share") and one share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") at a price of $0.15 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $1.9 million. Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional Share at a price of $0.22 until expiry on January 6, 2025. The net proceeds will be used for exploration at the Mocoa and Esperanza porphyry copper projects and general working capital.

Existing strategic investor, Anglo Asian Mining Plc, invested in the final tranche of the Offering to maintain their 19.9% interest in Libero Copper by purchasing 2,600,000 Units, which, along with 70,000 Units purchased by the CEO, will be subject to a four month hold period ending May 7, 2023 pursuant to applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. Ian Slater, Chairman, participated in the Offering for 1,000,000 Units which will be subject to a four month hold period ending May 1, 2023 pursuant to applicable policies of the TSX Venture exchange.

8,913,666 Units under this Offering were sold pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption"). Since the Offering was completed pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, the securities issued in the Offering will not be subject to a hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities law.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor in any other jurisdiction.

About Libero Copper & Gold

Libero Copper is unlocking the value of a collection of porphyry copper deposits throughout the Americas in prolific and stable jurisdictions. The portfolio includes the Mocoa deposit in Putumayo, Colombia; Esperanza in San Juan, Argentina; and Big Red and Big Bulk in the Golden Triangle, BC, Canada. These assets are being advanced by a highly disciplined and seasoned professional team with successful track records of discovery, resource development, and permitting in the Americas.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the 1933 Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act, as amended, and application state securities laws.

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Some of the specific forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect tothe use of gross proceeds from the Offering. Although Libero Copper believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions and regulatory and administrative approvals, processes and filing requirements. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Libero Copper. The forward-looking information is stated as of the date of this news release and Libero Copper assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by applicable law.

SOURCE Libero Copper & Gold Corporation.