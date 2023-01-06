Manchin, Capito Announce $516K for Two West Virginia Housing Authorities

January 06, 2023

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $516,228 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for two West Virginia housing authorities to help provide quality, affordable housing for all West Virginians. This funding will specifically support improving public housing in Beckley and providing rental assistance to Veterans experiencing homelessness in Parkersburg.

“Ensuring West Virginians have a roof over their head and a warm place to sleep at night continues to be one of my top priorities. Thousands of West Virginians and millions of Americans are currently experiencing homelessness, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only made this devastating issue worse. I’m pleased HUD is investing in opportunities in Beckley and Parkersburg to expand stable, accessible housing for Veterans and all West Virginians, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to ensure safe, affordable housing for every West Virginian across the Mountain State,” said Senator Manchin.

“These grants for housing authorities in Beckley and Parkersburg open the door to housing opportunities by providing rental assistance and improving public housing. I’m proud to announce this funding that will provide access to safe and stable living conditions for West Virginians, including our Veterans,” Senator Capito said.

Individual awards listed below:



