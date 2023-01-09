PE Execs “Lift Out” of Larger Firm To Invest in Lower Middle Market
As an investment holding company we will employ flexible hold periods and focus our time and resources on a concentrated portfolio to maximize investment outcomes.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liftout Capital announced today its formation by co-founders and partners Eric Wolf and Bo Sutton. Liftout Capital is an investment company dedicated to investing in the lower middle market, with a focus on founder-owned business and industrial service companies.
— Bo W. Sutton, CFA
Liftout is actively sourcing companies with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $1 million to $10 million in areas such as utility services, testing and inspection, education and training, residential services and niche consulting.
"The lower middle market is the most attractive segment within private equity and where we want to invest our capital. Many firms have success and move upmarket - we plan to remain permanently in the lower middle market and provide a profound level of alignment with our portfolio companies," said Wolf.
Liftout intends to limit its portfolio to four platform companies at any given time.
"As an investment holding company we will employ flexible hold periods and focus our time and resources on a concentrated portfolio to maximize investment outcomes," added Sutton.
In addition to its core investment strategy, Liftout plans to launch its "NextGen" strategy, which will seek to identify and invest with up-and-coming private equity professionals. Liftout will provide the resources and backing necessary to close lower middle market buyout transactions on a stand-alone basis as a bridge for these professionals to form their firms.
Liftout Capital is a Denver-based private investment holding company with a differentiated investment model. Prior to co-founding Liftout, Mr. Wolf was a Partner and co-founder of Bow River Capital, a $3 billion private alternative asset management firm. Mr. Wolf served as a member of the investment committee since the firm’s inception and was the chairman of numerous portfolio companies. Mr. Sutton was a Director at Bow River Capital and has nearly 15 years of private investing experience. Previously, he worked at Platform Ventures and Resource Land Holdings.
For more information about Liftout, visit: http://www.liftoutcapital.com
Bo W. Sutton, CFA
Co-Founder and Partner of Liftout Capital
719-213-8617
bosutton@gmail.com