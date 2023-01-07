Jose Eshkenazi Smeke: 7 of the Best Stadiums in America
The world of sports has a love affair with nostalgia. From old-school ballparks to classic uniforms, teams strive to stay faithful to the game's tradition-loving past. The result is an explosion of retro venues across the country. From the batter-friendly confines of Wrigley Field to the roaring cathedrals of Lambeau Field, these stadiums have seen it all over the course of more than a century. Whether you're a baseball purist or a football fanatic, there's a classic venue for all in this slideshow. We'll take you on an exclusive stadium tour from left field to home plate -- check out our guide if you're interested.
— Jose Eshkenazi Smeke
Lambeau Field: Green Bay, Wisconsin
Home to the NFL’s Green Bay Packers, Lambeau Field was built in 1923 and was recently expanded to seat over 80,000 fans. With renowned food trucks and a beer garden, Lambeau Field is a must-see for sports fans. The historic setting and family-friendly atmosphere make this an exceptionally popular venue for events.
Fenway Park: Boston, Massachusetts
The Boston Red Sox’s home was originally built in 1912 as the Washington Senators’ home. In 2004, the park was expanded and renovated to become one of the most beloved ballparks in the country. Fenway Park’s signature Green Monster wall and spacious outfield provide a uniquely challenging experience for players. The park regularly hosts events like the annual College World Series and concerts by the likes of Bruce Springsteen and Taylor Swift.
Wrigley Field: Chicago, Illinois
Wrigley Field has been called “the cathedral of baseball” and it is difficult to argue. The park has been a constant in the city of Chicago since 1914. The red brick outfield is a point of pride for Chicagoans, who have made the Cubs the city’s most beloved sports team. The stadium also has a rich history of hosting political and social events. The Wrigley Field experience is among the best in the nation.
Soldier Field: Chicago, Illinois
Before Wrigley, the Cubs, and Fenway, the Chicago Bears were the city’s most beloved sports team. The Bears’ home, Soldier Field, opened in 1924 and is the second-oldest stadium still used by a Major League team. The famed stadium is a staple of the city’s skyline, and is also regularly used for political and social events. The Bears have won three Super Bowls at Soldier Field, and the Chicago Fire of MLS also call the stadium home.
AT&T Stadium: Arlington, Texas
Texas's largest city is home to the Dallas Cowboys. AT&T Stadium is a state-of-the-art venue that opened in 2008. The stadium is mostly an indoor venue, but the roof opens in warmer weather to provide an outdoor experience. The stadium regularly hosts events like concerts and high school football games.
US Bank Stadium: Minneapolis, Minnesota
Minnesota's largest city is home to the Minnesota Vikings. US Bank Stadium opened in 2016 and was designed by the architects who designed the Olympic Stadium for the Olympics in Rio. The stadium is on an artificial island and is surrounded by a series of man-made canals. The stadium regularly hosts events like concerts and high school football games.
Busch Stadium: St. Louis, Missouri
St. Louis is home to the MLB's St. Louis Cardinals and the NFL's St. Louis Rams. Busch Stadium opened in 1966 and was originally intended to be just a temporary home for the Rams while a new stadium was built. The current stadium is actually the third iteration of the venue and was recently renovated. The stadium regularly hosts events like concerts and high school football games.
Target Field: Minneapolis, Minnesota
Minneapolis is home to both the MLB's Minnesota Twins and the NFL's Minnesota Vikings. Target Field opened in 2010 and is one of the most technologically advanced stadiums in the league. The design was intended to provide a stark contrast between the LED facade and the neighborhood's historic architecture. The Target Field experience is among the best in the nation.
Safeco Field: Seattle, Washington
Seattle is home to both the MLB's Seattle Mariners and the NFL's Seattle Seahawks. Safeco Field opened in 1999 and was designed as an urban ballpark with a retractable roof. The stadium regularly hosts events like concerts and high school football games.
Miller Park: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Milwaukee is home to both the MLB's Milwaukee Brewers and the NFL's Green Bay Packers. Miller Park opened in 2001 and was designed as a "retro" park that sought to evoke the feel of historic ballparks. The stadium regularly hosts events like concerts and high school football games.
Petco Park: San Diego, California
San Diego is home to both the MLB's San Diego Padres and the NFL's San Diego Chargers. Petco Park opened in 2004 and was designed to evoke the area's history as a naval port. The stadium regularly hosts events like concerts and high school football games.
Progressive Field: Cleveland, Ohio
Cleveland is home to both the MLB's Cleveland Indians and the NFL's Cleveland Browns. Progressive Field opened in 1989 and was designed as a "retro" ballpark that sought to evoke the feel of historic ballparks. The stadium regularly hosts events like concerts and high school football games.
