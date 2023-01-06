Senator Nick Miller Named Chair of the Senate Finance Committee

Harrisburg, PA- January 6, 2023 – Today, Senator Nick Miller (D-Lehigh/Northampton) announced his appointment as Democratic Chair of the Senate Finance Committee. Sen. Miller will also serve on the Appropriations; Community, Economic and Recreational Development (CERD); and Urban Affairs and Housing Committees.

The Senate Finance Committee is responsible for reviewing legislation affecting Pennsylvania’s tax codes, including tax increases and cuts. The committee also oversees the state Department of Revenue, Pennsylvania Department of Treasury, Pennsylvania Auditor General and the state’s retirement boards.

“It’s an honor to serve as the Democratic Chair of the Senate Finance Committee,” said Sen. Miller “I look forward to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to ensure that Pennsylvania’s tax code is fair and balanced for individuals and businesses.”

As a member of the Appropriations, CERD, and Urban Affairs and Housing Committees, Sen. Miller will also work directly with fellow lawmakers and colleagues on issues and efforts that directly impact education funding, local economies, community development, and affordable housing.

“Serving on the Appropriations, CERD, and Urban Affairs Committees will give me the opportunity to directly impact residents in the Lehigh Valley and deliver on some of my biggest priorities for the Commonwealth- improving education and supporting economic success for families and small businesses,” said Sen. Miller

This will be Sen. Miller’s first term serving as a State Senator. He was sworn into office on January 3, 2023, making him the youngest member to serve in the Pennsylvania Senate in 135 years. He represents parts of Lehigh and Northampton counties in the 14th Senatorial District.

