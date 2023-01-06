Submit Release
Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Task Force Participating in Human Trafficking Awareness Initiative

The AZDPS Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Task Force (CVETF) Division will participate in the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance's 2023 Human Trafficking Awareness Initiative from January 9, 2023, through January 13, 2023. The initiative seeks to reduce human trafficking throughout North America through coordinated enforcement and investigative and educational awareness measures within the commercial motor vehicle industry.

CVETF members, “Truckers Against Trafficking”, and industry partners - including personnel from retail truck stops and bus stations - will distribute outreach materials that assist in combating human trafficking at ports of entries, truck stops, bus stations, and roadside inspections.

The CVETF Division is comprised of uniformed sworn personnel and professional staff from the Arizona Department of Transportation's Enforcement Services Bureau and the AZDPS Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Bureau. The mission of the CVETF Division is to ensure safe, secure, and efficient commercial transport across Arizona.

