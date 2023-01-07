Willie Nelson Tribute Mural At Get Bak’d in Edmond OK & J-Man Talks With Marlon King
EINPresswire.com/ -- WEED AND WHISKEY NEWS host Jerry “J-Man” Joyner welcomed Marlon King, the driving force behind the Get Bak’d clinic and Bak’d University as his guest for the first show for 2023. Marlon King is the marketing director for Bak’d Brands. King believes the stigma associated with the use of Cannabis is very social and dims the light on medicinal benefits. The past was about getting “high” and getting by. However, with purposeful use of this natural plant you can reach a state of relief that you can call “Bak’d”. A patient can be “high” and not receive the desired effects they seek. However, when you have an educated and focused approach you can Get Bak’d. Bak’d is the relief that comes from purposeful use of cannabis.
About the interview J-Man shared, “We started looking for Oklahoma owners of medical marijuana dispensaries and clinics to have on our show in 2023. I was using the online reviews to vet good candidates. I came across Get Bak’d in Edmond and their reviews were fabulous. They appeared to be the kind of folks we want to share with our partakers”. J-Man continued “So I took a road trip to Edmond to visit the clinic and meet Marlon before asking him to be on the show. Smart move on our part as King was exactly the kind of guest we look for. To boot, Get Bak’d has one of the best Willie Nelson Tribute Mural I’ve seen.
People like this is why cannabis brands are growing. It’s great to have Marlon as our guest for our 23rd episode. We’re excited to learn and share how King’s team at Get Bak’d is helping patients at their Edmond clinic learn purposeful use of this beloved plant in wellness and share his story with our partakers about Bak’d University”.
About Get Bak’d & Marlon King
Patients know what patients want. We’re a locally owned and operated patient-driven group that has come together to provide an excellent experience and selection for the Oklahoma medical marijuana community. It’s our mission to provide the highest quality alternative treatment through a variety of cannabis and hemp based products. We carry THC as well as CBD products to cover the patient seeking non-psychoactive treatment, to those seeking a stronger treatment through the use of high THC products. We look forward to serving you! Visit https://getbakd.com/
About Weed And Whiskey News
Weed And Whiskey News is a short format, fact based news show that engages audiences with smart comedy. The show delivers bite seized news covering cannabis and spirit education, developing brands and strains, the latest tech, medical advancements and legislation. W And W News delivers content via streaming on the Weed And Whiskey TV Platform, Roku and YouTube. Visit www.weedandwhiskeynews.com
About Weed And Whiskey TV
Weed And Whiskey TV is an On-Demand TV Network, featuring original highly entertaining cannabis and spirit friendly programming. The vast Majority of their original programming is only four minutes and 20 seconds in length and can be viewed on virtually any streaming device. Weed And Whiskey TV also streams curated music concerts, feature films, shows and holiday specials. Twist one up, pour a spirit…sit back relax and enjoy Weed And Whiskey TV. It’s TV With A TWIST! Visit www.weedandwhiskey.tv
About W And W Digital, LLC
W And W Digital, LLC is an entertainment and media holding concern headquartered in Dallas, Texas. W And W Digital owns and operates the streaming TV Network, Weed And Whiskey TV. In addition to licensed feature films and episodic series, W And W Digital created and produces the following eight original episodic series - “DI HIGH”, Higher Than Space”, “History Written In STONED” “In Luck @ Willie’s Ranch”, “Paper Bartender”, “Trailer Talks”, “Tequila Shots” and “Weed And Whiskey News”.
Jerry “J-Man” Joyner, Executive Producer & Host
