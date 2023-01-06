Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,037 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,935 in the last 365 days.

Utobo, the Simplest Platform to Sell Courses & Digital Products online, is Closing Crowdfunding Campaign on 11 Jan 2023

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- utobo, the simplest platform to sell courses and digital products online, is closing the crowd-investing campaign with Republic on 11th Jan 2023.

Founded by engineer and serial entrepreneur Raj Sahu, utobo helps hundreds of creators, solopreneurs, educators, and coaches from over 50 countries to:
→ Create courses & digital products,
→ Establish an authentic connection with subscribers, and
→ Grow revenue without switching between tens of odd tools.

Since its inception in January 2021, the startup has raised $225,000 and won multiple awards, such as Rising Star 2021 by Financesonline and Elite 200 startups at ASU+GSV Summit 2021 (Also known as The World Cup of EdTech Startups).

Mr. Sahu said, "We're taking a new approach in the startup world: an open investment campaign. Instead of relying entirely on traditional Silicon Valley Capital firms, we're opening up the investment opportunity for anyone interested in owning a stake in our growing business with as little as a $100 investment.

"Republic, a leading investment platform, is hosting our campaign. I want to invite you to check out https://republic.com/utobo."

Investors will receive perks such as utobo premium subscriptions worth $660 and branded T-Shirts, but the biggest perk is being part of the mission of democratizing digital education.

As per their Republic campaign page, they will use the funding to expand in different markets and build the next product, utoboverse.

According to Mr. Sahu, "utoboverse will help creators and learners experience the physical world classroom in a virtual world. We strongly believe that the classroom in a utoboverse is the future of learning."

More information about utobo and how to invest is available at https://republic.com/utobo.

About utobo
utobo, based in San Francisco Bay Area, California, is the simplest platform to sell courses and digital products. Hundreds of creators, solopreneurs, educators, and coaches from over 50 countries use utobo to create courses & digital products, establish an authentic connection with subscribers, and grow revenue without switching between tens of odd tools. To learn more, visit https://utobo.com/.

Raj Sahu
UTOBO INC.
+1 650-910-7833
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Utobo, the Simplest Platform to Sell Courses & Digital Products online, is Closing Crowdfunding Campaign on 11 Jan 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.