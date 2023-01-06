Utobo, the Simplest Platform to Sell Courses & Digital Products online, is Closing Crowdfunding Campaign on 11 Jan 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- utobo, the simplest platform to sell courses and digital products online, is closing the crowd-investing campaign with Republic on 11th Jan 2023.
Founded by engineer and serial entrepreneur Raj Sahu, utobo helps hundreds of creators, solopreneurs, educators, and coaches from over 50 countries to:
→ Create courses & digital products,
→ Establish an authentic connection with subscribers, and
→ Grow revenue without switching between tens of odd tools.
Since its inception in January 2021, the startup has raised $225,000 and won multiple awards, such as Rising Star 2021 by Financesonline and Elite 200 startups at ASU+GSV Summit 2021 (Also known as The World Cup of EdTech Startups).
Mr. Sahu said, "We're taking a new approach in the startup world: an open investment campaign. Instead of relying entirely on traditional Silicon Valley Capital firms, we're opening up the investment opportunity for anyone interested in owning a stake in our growing business with as little as a $100 investment.
"Republic, a leading investment platform, is hosting our campaign. I want to invite you to check out https://republic.com/utobo."
Investors will receive perks such as utobo premium subscriptions worth $660 and branded T-Shirts, but the biggest perk is being part of the mission of democratizing digital education.
As per their Republic campaign page, they will use the funding to expand in different markets and build the next product, utoboverse.
According to Mr. Sahu, "utoboverse will help creators and learners experience the physical world classroom in a virtual world. We strongly believe that the classroom in a utoboverse is the future of learning."
More information about utobo and how to invest is available at https://republic.com/utobo.
About utobo
utobo, based in San Francisco Bay Area, California, is the simplest platform to sell courses and digital products. Hundreds of creators, solopreneurs, educators, and coaches from over 50 countries use utobo to create courses & digital products, establish an authentic connection with subscribers, and grow revenue without switching between tens of odd tools. To learn more, visit https://utobo.com/.
About utobo
utobo, based in San Francisco Bay Area, California, is the simplest platform to sell courses and digital products. Hundreds of creators, solopreneurs, educators, and coaches from over 50 countries use utobo to create courses & digital products, establish an authentic connection with subscribers, and grow revenue without switching between tens of odd tools. To learn more, visit https://utobo.com/.
