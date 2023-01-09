Access Fixtures' New HAMO LED Up-Down Outdoor Wall Sconce with EXTREME-LIFE

HAMO Up-Down LED Wall Pack HAMO Up-Down LED Wall Pack Front View HAMO Up-Down LED Wall Pack Back View Access Fixtures Icon

HAMO is an architecturally interesting EXTREME-LIFE LED up-down wall sconce light manufactured to look great when new and to stay that way.

WORCESTER, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, an industry leader in commercial and industrial LED lighting, today announced the new HAMO LED Up Down Outdoor Wall Sconce Lights as part of Access Fixtures's expanding line of LED wall packs. HAMO features L70 @ 130,000 hour EXTREME-LIFE; choice of multiple white light Kelvins and 590 nanometer Amber LEDs. HAMOs are architecturally interesting LED up-down wall sconce lights manufactured to look great when new, and to stay that way for years or decades to come. Built to withstand commercial, hospitality, and government applications, HAMO is made with a die-cast aluminum housing with an IK08 impact rating and safety glass for long term durability. It is L70 @ 130,000 hours EXTREME-LIFE rated for long term reliability and lasting performance. The housing is rated IP66 waterproof to protect the LEDs from water intrusion too.

"HAMO EXTREME-LIFE Up-Down LED outdoor wall sconce lights are another part of Access Fixtures commitment to build high performance lighting solutions." said Access Fixtures CEO, Steven Rothschild. “This is not just another pretty wall pack. HAMOs solves maintenance and repair issues faced by lighting designers, property managers, and site engineers.”

HAMO LED Up Down Outdoor Wall Sconce Lights are EXTREME-LIFE rated L70 at over 130,000 hours for years of maintenance-free use. HAMO is IP66 rated with a die-cast aluminum housing and is IK08 rated for impact too. To meet the needs of almost any property, HAMOs come in 2200K to match the color of HPS light with broad spectrum light. It is also available in 2700 Kelvin, 3000 Kelvin, 4000 Kelvin, and 5000 Kelvin to match the Kelvin emitted by existing light fixtures. It is also available in 590nm Amber LEDs for turtle friendly and wildlife friendly applications. There are 6 optic selections for the up light and 6 optic selections for the down lights to achieve the desired light distribution. There are 20 watt, 40 watt and 60 watt versions, so HAMOs will emit the desired amount of light, and if that isn't enough, the fixture is dimmable with 0-10v controls.

HAMO LED Up Down Outdoor Wall Sconce Lights are finished in a powdercoat textured black (RAL 9017) finish. Custom RAL finishes are available with a minimum order quantity. HAMO has an operating temperature range of -22°F to 122°F. It is CSA listed. 1-10v Dimming is standard. The only option is a photocell. HAMOs comes with a 5-year limited warranty. For more information contact Access Fixtures.

Access Fixtures is your factory-direct source for commercial, industrial, hospitality and sports high-performance lighting solutions. With custom manufacturing capabilities, Access Fixtures builds durable, long-life LED luminaires for general lighting applications and specialty markets including transportation, freight terminals, sports fields and arenas, clean rooms, power plants, warehouses, and manufacturing facilities. Luminaire types include wall packs, area lights, bollard lights, sports lights, post top and high bays.