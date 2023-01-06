Fate Therapeutics Investigated by Block & Leviton For Potential Securities Law Violations; Investors Who Have Lost Money Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2023) - Block & Leviton is investigating Fate Therapeutics, Inc. FATE for potential securities law violations. Investors who have lost money in their Fate Therapeutics investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/fate.

What is this all about?

After the market closed on January 5, 2023, Fate Therapeutics, Inc. announced that it terminated its collaboration and option agreement for cell-based cancer immunotherapies with Johnson & Johnson's Janssen, and that all collaboration activities would be wound down in Q1 2023.

The agreement between Fate Therapeutics and Janssen was initially announced in April of 2020, and Fate highlighted the economics of the collaboration in an investor presentation as recently as November 12, 2022.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. stock dropped nearly 50% in afterhours trading on January 5, 2023 and plunged over 60% in intraday trading once the market opened on January 6, 2023.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Fate Therapeutics, Inc. stock and has lost money may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What is Block & Leviton doing?

Block & Leviton is investigating whether the Company committed securities law violations and may file an action to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.

What should you do next?

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at cases@blockleviton.com, or by phone at (617) 398-5600.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Many law firms have issued releases about this matter; most of those firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Block & Leviton is a law firm that actually litigates cases. We are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of defrauded investors through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com, or call (617) 398-5600 or email cases@blockleviton.com with any questions.

