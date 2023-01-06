FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 06, 2023

State of Missouri announces grant program to provide water safety and swimming lessons to underserved populations New Water Safety and Swim Lessons Grant program will provide up to $300,000 to community-based nonprofits; eligible organizations are encouraged to act swiftly to meet Feb. 2, 2023 application deadline

The Missouri Department of Public Safety today announced the availability of a total of $300,000 in grant funding to assist Missouri community-based nonprofit organizations to provide water safety and swimming lessons to underserved populations.

Eligible grant expenses include personnel costs, including benefits and overtime; training- and travel-related expenses; equipment; and supplies. The projected period for the expenditure of grant funds is from Feb. 1 to May 30, 2023.

Eligible applicants include nonprofit 501 (c) (3) corporations providing standardized water safety education and swim lessons to underserved populations in Missouri. For-profit, governmental, and nonprofit organizations that are not registered with the U.S. Internal Revenue Service as 501 (c) (3) corporations are not eligible to apply for the grant.

Applications will only be accepted through the Missouri Department of Public Safety online WebGrants system: https://dpsgrants.dps.mo.gov/index.do

Applicants will be notified of funding determinations in February.

The Water Safety and Swim Lessons Grant was established through House Bill 3008, approved by the 101st General Assembly, which designated DPS as the grant administrator.

For more information, call 573-751-5432 or e-mail mike.o'connell@dps.mo.gov