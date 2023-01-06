NEWS

USDA Designates 11 Louisiana Parishes as Disaster Areas

December 27, 2022

For Immediate Release:

December 27, 2022

Contact:

Jennifer Finley, Press Secretary – 225-922-1256

Megan Moore, Public Information Director – 225-935-2179

presssecretary@LDAF.la.gov

USDA Designates 11 Louisiana Parishes as Disaster Areas

Baton Rouge, La. – Agricultural producers in 11 parishes who suffered losses due to excessive rains that occurred from June 1 through November 2, 2022, may be eligible for assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA).

Many areas of the state, including Louisiana’s greatest row crop-producing parishes, suffered 18 or more inches of rain within just a few days. The downpour was followed by cloudy, humid, stagnant days resulting in an increase in crop disease and further degradation. This combination of unfortunate conditions may result in total crop loss for some Louisiana farmers.

The disaster designation, which was announced in a letter to Gov. John Bel Edwards from U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack dated December 20, 2022, includes the following primary parishes, as well as another 30 contiguous parishes and counties in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi:

Primary Parishes:

Ascension

Avoyelles

Calcasieu

Cameron

Franklin

Iberville

Madison

James

Tensas

Vermilion

West Baton Rouge

Contiguous Parishes:

Acadia

Assumption

Beauregard

Caldwell

Catahoula

Concordia

East Baton Rouge

East Carroll

East Feliciana

Evangeline

Iberia

Jefferson Davis

Lafayette

Lafourche

LaSalle

Livingston

Pointe Coupee

Rapides

Richland

John the Baptist

Landry

Martin

West Feliciana

Contiguous Counties in Adjacent States:

Mississippi

Adams

Claiborne

Jefferson

Warren

Texas

“In Louisiana, the weather is always challenging for agricultural producers, and this year is no different. In the height of harvest for soybeans, rice, corn, grain sorghum, and cotton, most of our state experienced extreme weather systems, with excessive rain over a short period of time, severely diminishing production in prime agricultural areas,” said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M. “This emergency declaration acknowledges those losses and opens the door for producers to access the resources they need to begin recovering from these weather challenges.”

Farmers have eight months from the date of the designation to apply for these emergency loans. Producers can contact their location FSA office for further information regarding eligibility requirements and application procedures.

Read Secretary Vilsack’s letter here.

###