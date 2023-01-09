Empowered Flower Girl to Host Online Discussions Encouraging Mentors for Youth during National Mentoring Month
Role models and resources urgently needed to support girls and gender-expansive youth from diverse backgrounds
We believe that every young person deserves to be surrounded by positive, caring adults who can help them navigate the challenges of growing up.”UNITED STATES, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent national survey on teens and cyberbullying revealed that nearly half of all U.S. teens have been bullied or harassed online, with physical appearance being a common reason why. Older girls, especially, reported being targeted because of their appearance.
Empowered Flower Girl, a social enterprise on a mission to transform the way young people relate to one another and themselves, is passionate about helping children and teens live above life's drama - from cyberbullying to societal pressure.
In observance of National Mentoring Month, the company will host a two-part discussion via social media on the topic of "Mentoring Girls & Inspiring Sisterhood" (January 17 & 31, 6 to 7 p.m. ET).
Empowered Flower Girl Founder and Chief Empowering Officer Rasheda Kamaria Williams will address the survey results as well as what parents, educators and other youth advocates can do to support young people in these difficult times.
“The past few years have been tough on everyone. But it's been especially tough on young people. Now is the time for us to come together and support the next generation,” said Williams, a mentoring consultant and empowerment speaker. “We are dedicated to helping girls and youth of all backgrounds grow into strong, confident and contributing members of society. They just need positive role models and resources to succeed.”
One resource that Empowered Flower Girl offers is its Girl World Peace Academy - a virtual course and coaching program for adults who aspire to make a difference for young people in their schools and communities.
Girl World Peace Academy provides participants with the skills, tools and knowledge necessary to become effective mentors and role models for girls/ young women and gender-expansive youth. Through the course and 1:1 coaching, participants learn how to support and empower 21st century children and teens to reach their full potential.
“We believe that every young person deserves to be surrounded by positive, caring adults who can help them navigate the challenges of growing up,” Williams said.
Enrollment is currently open for the course. Learn more at www.rashedakamaria.com/girlworldpeace.
Empowered Flower Girl is a Detroit-area social enterprise on a mission to transform the way young people relate to one another and themselves. We partner with schools, community organizations and nonprofits across North America and globally that seek solutions to cyberbullying, drama, relational aggression and other social/communications challenges.
TEDx Talk: Mentoring Makes a Difference