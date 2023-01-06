Public Hearing on the Striped Bass Draft Addendum 1 to Amendment 7 Set for January 9

Contact:

Cheri Patterson (NHFG): (603) 868-1095

Emilie Franke (ASMFC): (703) 842-0740

January 6, 2023

Concord, NH – In partnership with the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASFMC), the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (NHFG) will hold a hybrid public hearing on Striped Bass Addendum 1 to Amendment 7 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, January 9, 2023. For those wishing to attend in person, the event will be held at the Urban Forestry Center, 45 Elwyn Road, Portsmouth, NH.

The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASMFC) is seeking public comment on management options under consideration in the Striped Bass Draft Addendum 1 to Amendment 7 to address issues facing striped bass management. This amendment contains alternatives to consider voluntary transfers of commercial quota, and can be read by visiting http://www.asmfc.org/files/PublicInput/AtlStripedBass_DraftAddendumI_PublicComment_Nov2022.pdf.

Those wishing to join the virtual hearing should register in advance at https://register.gotowebinar.com/rt/1832736777112760332. Virtual attendees will not be able to provide public comment without registering before the hearing, but may attend in listen-only mode by calling (213) 493-0005 and then entering the access code 199-116-984.

Stakeholders are encouraged to provide input on the Striped Bass Draft Addendum 1 to Amendment 7 either by attending state public hearings or through written comment. Public comment will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. (EST) on Friday, January 13, 2023 and should be mailed to Emilie Franke, FMP Coordinator, 1050 N. Highland St., Suite 200 A-N, Arlington, VA 22201, faxed to (703) 842-0741, or emailed to comments@asmfc.org (subject line: Striped Bass Draft Addendum 1).

