Secretary Blinken’s Call with Canadian Foreign Minister Joly

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke yesterday with Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Joly discussed continued support for Haiti and the upcoming North American Leaders’ Summit in Mexico City later this month. The Secretary expressed his appreciation for Canada’s leadership and close coordination with the United States on sanctions and security assistance in Haiti. The Secretary reaffirmed U.S. dedication to strengthening Haitian National Police capacity, delivering humanitarian assistance, and supporting a Haitian-led political accord. They also discussed other shared priorities and interests and noted that they looked forward to seeing each other in Mexico for the North American Leaders’ Summit.