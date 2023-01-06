Arrest Made in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 1300 Block of Florida Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announces an arrest has been made in a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Thursday, January 5, 2023, in the 1300 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 2:45 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect snatched the victim’s property then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Thursday, January 5, 2023, a 15-year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Snatch).