Clearing and Tree Trimming Scheduled for Next Week on Route 441 (Water Street) in Manor Township, Lancaster County

Harrisburg, PA – PennDOT announced today that a contractor is scheduled to perform clearing and tree trimming next week on Route 441 (Water Street) between Manor Street and Conestoga Street in Manor Township, Lancaster County. This work will be performed so utilities can be relocated.
Weather permitting, work will be from approximately 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM Monday, January 9, through Friday, January 13, with lane shifts under flagging.
Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.
Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8.
Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.
MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018
###
