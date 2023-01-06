Macao’s original IP “Ho Sio Chong” installed at Taipa Houses

MACAU, January 6 - The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) set up a series of art installations themed Macao’s original IP “Ho Sio Chong”, at the Taipa Houses, contributing intriguing elements to the cultural and tourism leisure atmosphere. Residents and tourists are welcome to visit.

Designed by Sam Kin Hang, Macao’s original IP “Ho Sio Chong” is a red-eared terrapin with different creative shells, which is widely known by the public. A series of art installations “Tetralogy of Love”, including “Love at the Next Stop”, “Love Blossoms·Brilliant Blossom”, “I Love You”, and “Girl, Look Over Here”, are displayed at the Taipa Houses. Various installation of “Ho Sio Chong” in different intriguing look inspires the public to feel the beauty of love through a romantic journey from anticipation to affection.

Through the series of new art installations, the murals at Travessa da Boa Vista and Escada do Coxo in Taipa, connecting with the scenery of the Former Iec Long Firecracker Factory Walkway, Rua do Cunha and the Taipa Houses, IC hopes to create cultural and artistic atmosphere and introduce more cultural tourism elements in the city.