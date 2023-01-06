01/06/23 – CLIMATE ACTION DAY TO ADVANCE A CLIMATE READY HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR DAWN CHANG

CHAIRPERSON

For Immediate Release: January 6, 2023

CLIMATE ACTION DAY TO ADVANCE A CLIMATE READY HAWAIʻI

(HONOLULU) – Next Monday (Jan. 9) is Climate Action Day in Hawai‘I and will mark the beginning of Hawai‘i Climate Week. The Hawai‘i Climate Change Mitigation and Adaption Commission (Commission) is organizing the State Climate Conference on this day to explore the challenges and solutions of address climate change through discussions on statewide actions.

Building a climate ready Hawai‘i is an ongoing priority for the state. This conference will highlight existing actions and next steps to ensure readiness for the effects of climate change. As the only state in the nation whose legislature has declared a climate emergency, Hawai‘i’s actions against climate change often have the spotlight on the international stage.

“Climate change is an urgent issue for everyone in Hawai‘i. State government is committed to pursuing climate change strategies that are equitable, culturally appropriate, and resilient, said DLNR Chair Dawn Chang, who also serves as Commission Co-Chair. “Successful mitigation and adaptation require both comprehensive education and action. We’re stepping up to the challenge of leading the world with our response to climate change,” Chang added.

Climate Action Day will feature Governor Josh Green speaking on statewide climate actions. Numerous other leaders will be participating and will address topics including, legislation, youth action, community cooling, shorelines, mobility, and green investments.

Other events held during Climate Week include a Youth Summit, Science Summit, a discussion on Pacific Island Women at the United Nation’s climate change conference known as COP27, and an Energy Policy Forum. Gov. Green will speak at the forum as well.

“We can already see the impacts of climate change on our lands, ocean, economy, and livelihoods. This means impacted communities need a place at the table. Events like Climate Action Day provide an important opportunity for this to occur,” said Scott Glenn, Director of the State Office of Planning and Sustainable Development, and Commission Co-Chair.

Climate Week will feature a suite of local organizations working on climate change issues, including the Pacific Islands Climate Adaptation Science Center, University of Hawaiʻi Sea Grant College Program, Pacific RISA, and the East-West Center.

“Climate Action Day is a wonderful opportunity for cross-collaborative efforts to tackle climate change. We are particularly excited about the many passionate keiki who are participating in these events,” noted Leah Laramee, State Hawai’i Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation Coordinator.

Hawai‘i Climate Action Day will be held at the East-West Center from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Climate Action Day Agenda and Registration Page: Climate Change Portal | Hawaii Climate Week 2023

