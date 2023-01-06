Submit Release
News Search

There were 996 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,806 in the last 365 days.

New York State Department of State Albany Regional Board of Review to Meet Wednesday; January 18th, 2023, at 9:00 a.m.

A meeting of the NEW YORK STATE DEPARTMENT OF STATE ALBANY REGIONAL BOARD OF REVIEW will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday; January 18th, 2023, via videoconference call (WebEx) at the following location:

                                   

                                    New York State Department of State

                                    One Commerce Plaza

                                    99 Washington Avenue, Conference Room 505

                                    Albany, NY 12210

 

*Please note: All guests and visitors coming to the Albany location will be required to have picture ID and check in with security on the ATM side of the lobby where they will receive a badge to enter the building at One Commerce Plaza, 99 Washington Avenue. Please afford yourself extra time to accommodate checking in at the security desk. Thank you for your cooperation.

 

 

WHO:

Albany Regional Board of Review

WHAT:

Monthly Meeting of the Board

WHEN:

Wednesday; January 18th, 2023, at 9:00 a.m.

 

 The public has the right to attend the meeting at the location noted above or may attend remotely at the link provided below. Please note that one or more members of the Albany Regional Board of Review may participate via videoconference from a remote location that is not open to the public pursuant to Public Officers Law §103-a.

 

When it's time, join your Webex meeting here.

Join meeting

 

More ways to join:

 

Join from the meeting link

https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=m35611fe94d3090b6e03e75d77fb709a0

Join by meeting number

Meeting number (access code): 161 595 2548

Meeting password: VTvE24aTmZ3

Tap to join from a mobile device (attendees only)  
+1-518-549-0500,,1615952548## US (English Menu) 

Join by phone  
+1-518-549-0500 US (English Menu)  

Join from a video system or application
Dial [email protected] 
You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.


If you are a host, click here and login site to view host information.

Need help? Go to https://help.webex.com

Contact:

Note: For information on logistics, please contact Brian Tollisen at: [email protected] or 518-764-3132. 

You just read:

New York State Department of State Albany Regional Board of Review to Meet Wednesday; January 18th, 2023, at 9:00 a.m.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.