Majestic Las Vegas Commences Sales of Revolutionary Corporate Sky Suites

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just in time for the full return of CES, Majestic Las Vegas, the brainchild of Las Vegas native and luxury developer Lorenzo Doumani, proudly announces the sales launch of 35 fully-customizable Corporate Sky Suites. The corporate suites are a part of the ultra-luxury Majestic Las Vegas, a five star, $850 million-dollar, non-gaming, non-smoking, contemporary architectural masterpiece scheduled to break ground later this year.

The more than six-acre development provides a second-to-none permanent location directly across from the new Las Vegas Convention Center, just two blocks from the famed Las Vegas Strip.

Situated on levels 51 to 60 of the 620’ ft. tall Majestic tower, the Corporate Sky Suites are available in ¼ floor, ½ floor, or entire floor options. Totaling more than 270,000 square feet of fully customizable space, the Corporate Sky Suites feature 16’ high ceilings and spectacular panoramic views of the Las Vegas skyline. The suites range from 4,700 to 25,000 square feet. The price for these venues in this unmatched location start at $10 million for a ¼ floor unit, to $100 million for the 25,000 square foot Penthouse located on the 60th floor.

In addition to preferred access to the luxury amenities offered by Majestic, corporate Sky Suite owners have their own private concierge at their disposal, an exclusive Owner’s Club, as well as extraordinary signage: the scrolling 120’ x 40’ Marquee that sits atop the building. This ensures all brands’ priceless presence and visibility high above the entertainment capital of the world.

Whether companies are seeking to establish a permanent “home away from home” in the favorable tax-free corporate climate of Nevada, want to host events and conventions in their own customized space, facilitate executive retreats, launch new products, entertain clients and VIPs in a hospitality suite, broadcast from your own studio, or execute other strategic initiatives, Majestic’s Corporate Sky Suites offer a never-before-seen marriage of ideal location, luxury, and ease of logistics.

“The Sky Suites are the perfect corporate home for anyone: tech, entertainment, fashion, sports companies— you name it,” says developer Lorenzo Doumani. “Millions and millions of dollars are spent by corporations each year on conventions here in Las Vegas. The Majestic Las Vegas offers a permanent, completely customizable home directly next to the Convention Center. No more traipsing all over town in traffic for important meetings. Everything you need is all in one place, in this first of its kind, non-gaming, non-smoking, ultra-luxury resort. It’s a win/win for everyone.”

Designed by renowned architect Paul Steelman, the non-smoking Majestic Las Vegas features a 720 suite five-star hotel, six extraordinary freestanding restaurants, an all-encompassing medical wellness spa and fitness facility that will be amongst the finest of its kind anywhere in the world. The development is a contemporary architectural masterpiece that drew inspiration from legendary architect Paul Williams’ iconic La Concha Motel.

ABOUT MAJESTIC LAS VEGAS

Located on over six acres directly across from the all new Las Vegas Convention Center, and just two blocks from the famed Las Vegas Strip, Majestic Las Vegas is a $850 million, 620-foot-tall contemporary architectural masterpiece. The first of its kind non-gaming, non-smoking, ultra-luxury resort, developed by Lorenzo Doumani’s Majestic Resorts and designed by renowned architect Paul Steelman, features a branded 720-suite five-star hotel, six extraordinary freestanding restaurants, 270,000 square feet of Corporate Sky Suites, and an all-encompassing medical wellness spa and fitness facility that will be amongst the finest of its kind anywhere in the world.

