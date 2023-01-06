Strong Job Growth, Unemployment Rate Show a Provincial Economy That Works for Everyone

CANADA, January 6 - Released on January 6, 2023

Saskatchewan employment reaches 573,600, up 7,700 jobs year over year

Today, Statistics Canada released December 2022 job numbers, showing Saskatchewan's continued economic growth having added 7,700 jobs when compared to December 2021, with month-to-month employment also increasing by 4,200.

"2022 was a very good year for Saskatchewan, with remarkable economic growth, record population gains, and thousands of more jobs to close the year," Minister of Immigration and Career Training Jeremy Harrison said. "There is reason to be optimistic about the coming year here in Saskatchewan, as our province is the best place to work, live, play and raise a family in Canada."

Saskatchewan's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.1 per cent from 5.5 per cent when compared to December 2021. The province ranked second among the provinces and is below the national average of 5.0 per cent.

Saskatchewan has reached an all-time historical high population aged 15 and over, hitting 910,000. Off-reserve Indigenous population, aged 15 and over, also reached an all-time historical high of 110,200.

Saskatchewan has set several record highs for the month of December:

Saskatchewan Employment: 573,600

Saskatchewan Full-Time Employment: 462,800

Saskatchewan Female Employment: 271,700

Off-reserve Indigenous Employment: 60,400

Off-reserve Indigenous Full-Time Employment: 49,500

The off-reserve Indigenous unemployment rate was 7.2 per cent, a record low for the month of December. Indigenous employment was up 2,800 (+4.9 per cent) compared to a year ago, marking 25 consecutive months of year-over-year increases.

In the major cities, Regina's employment was up 2,500 (+1.8 per cent), and Saskatoon's employment was up 3,000 (+1.6 per cent) compared to last December.

Major year-over-year gains were reported for health care & social assistance, up 4,600 (+5.1 per cent), other services, up 3,600 (+14.8 per cent), and information, culture and recreation, up 2,400 (+15.0 per cent).

Saskatchewan has seen strong growth in several other key economic indicators in recent months. The province has led the nation in October 2022 manufacturing sales, with a 7.4 per cent increase compared to the previous month. October 2022 also saw a 9 per cent increase in retail trade, a 46.7 per cent jump in wholesale trade, and a 39.3 per cent increase in building construction, compared to October 2021.

Just recently, Saskatchewan's merchandise exports increased by 44.5 per cent to more than $5 billion in November 2022 when compared to 2021 - the second highest increase among provinces.

