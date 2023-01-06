Submit Release
Wildlife Commission to Hold Public Hearing in Asheboro

ASHEBORO, N.C. (Jan. 6, 2023) —The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will conduct a public hearing in Asheboro on Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. to accept comments on the 2023-2024 proposed changes toregulations on inland fishing, hunting, trapping, game lands and other regulated
activities. The public hearing will be held at the Old Asheboro Courthouse at 145 Worth Street.

Public comments on the proposed changes will be accepted through Jan. 30. Comments may be:

  • Presented in-person at the public hearing.
  • Submitted online.
  • Emailed (including full name and address) to regulations@ncwildlife.org .
  • Mailed (including full name and address) to Rulemaking Coordinator, N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, 1701 Mail Service Center,
    Raleigh, N.C. 27699-1701.

After collecting and considering all public comments, Commissioners will discuss and vote on proposed changes at their February business
meeting. Approved proposals will take effect Aug. 1. For more information, including the schedule for other public hearings, visit
ncwildlife.org/proposed-regulations.

