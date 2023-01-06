Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,005 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,947 in the last 365 days.

Dammam Commercial Centre: Dar Al Riyadh Sets New Trends of Smart Cities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The novel innovation of smart cities in urban areas has bought a radical change in city life. This venture refers to the idea of building an urban area using different electronic measures to collect data. This information is then used to make the quality of life better for the citizens by using advanced methods. 

Based in Saudi Arabia, Dar Al Riyadh is a world-class company that has excelled in building smart cities all over the country. Running under the supervision of CEO and president Prince Mohammad bin Turki Al-Saud the company has become one of the trendsetters in the country. Dar Al Riyadh believes that smart cities should be built to elevate the standard of living and lifestyle of those residing there. Dar Al Riyadh is a trendsetter in Saudi Arabia applying IT, GIS, and IoT to their full potential to devise integral urban planning concepts for smart cities.

One of their notable projects includes Dammam Commercial Centre. This venture is a mixed-use development with a total built-up area of 130,000 sq.m. It includes apartment buildings, office buildings, retail units, mosques, and hotels. The scope of work comprises Master planning, concept & detailed design, and quantity surveying for the Dammam Commercial Center located between the industrial hubs of Dammam and Jubail.

Dar Al Riyadh is a top-grade company that offers numerous engineering, construction, and other services. They have many large-scale projects all over the country. Dar Al Riyadh has excellent customers and clients who extensively rely on them and their world-class expertise. 

They provide the following services:

  • Engineering & Architecture
  • Construction Management Services
  • Geomatics Services & Solutions
  • HR Services
  • Technical Support Services
  • Systems & Solutions

The company's CEO Prince Mohammad bin Turki Al-Saud joined the company in January 2020. Since then, the company has enjoyed exponential growth, with company headcount increasing from 400 employees in 2003 to almost 2300 in 2014. He introduced systems and new business lines such as CMS, PMC, and GIS practices. The experienced entrepreneur has previously served Dar Al Riyadh as President, Business Analyst, and General Manager of Engineering and Architecture. He plays a vital role in taking the company to substantive heights. The rip-roaring entrepreneur knows the intelligent tactics of how to render a business in a way to reap the full fruitful benefits of it.

He is the board chairman for Massadr HR Services Company and a board member of JV entities, including SAPL (Saudi Arabian Parsons), WAL (Wipro Arabia Limited), CBRE (CBRE Saudi Arabia), TIDAREC (Technip Energies & DAR Engineering Consultancy Company). 

His company has partnered with multiple top-notch companies, which have further helped to take the business to unprecedented lengths through their high knowledge and skills.

Contact Information:
Gary F. Santiago
Marketing Manager
gary.santiago@360digimarketing.com

Related Images

Image 1: Dar Al Riyadh

Dar Al Riyadh

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


You just read:

Dammam Commercial Centre: Dar Al Riyadh Sets New Trends of Smart Cities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.