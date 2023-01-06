New Book: "Referral Secrets Of The Elite Trusted Advisor" Reveals The Secret To Generating Recurring Referrals Without Asking

Meet Brian Ouellette, the mastermind behind the revolutionary software platform AskMyAdvisor®. It was developed exclusively for accountants, attorneys, consultants, financial advisors, realtors, and other advisors. This software and method automates the process of referrals so they happen frictionlessly, without advisors ever having to ask for a referral ever again.

Brian is a former financial advisor and TV market commentator turned coach of pro athlete advisors; ranging from retired pro athletes turned advisors, to Barron's Top 100 advisors. His three decades in and around the business, have given Brian a unique and in-depth understanding of the advisor world. In late 2019, after a conversation with a buddy, the method came together as a lightbulb moment and the AskMyAdvisor® Referral Method was born.

For the first time ever, he’s sharing his method in the book, Referral Secrets of the Elite Trusted Advisor. It’s the ultimate blueprint for automating referrals from our most valuable asset - our clients. That means no more marketing to strangers - it's time to leverage the power of our COI, (circle of influence), to transform a business.

Exclusively for advisors, it focuses solely on the advisor's #1 COI, the ones who vote with their wallets: current clients. Specifically, the advisor’s top 20% of clients.

Brian’s clients often ask; Can 20% of our clients be our only referral source? They already account for 80% of our revenues. Plus, with family, friends, and social media, they’re a referral "goldmine" for cloning our best clients. And another benefit of social media - the average person is now connected to over 600 people. This means 10 clients have a COI of over 6,000 people. 25 clients have a COI of over 15,000.

Anyone can discover his three step-by-step blueprints to implement the AskMyAdvisor® method. Two are DIY, with email invitation templates included for free. One is DFY and is the "easy button" option using the AskMyAdvisor® CARBON+ software app and is easy to activate in just 15 minutes. Due to the focus on top clients, same-day referrals are the goal of all three methods.

The book’s foreword was written by John Lee Dumas, epigraph by Alex Hormozi, and epilogue by Bill Cates, and with hyperproductive chapters from Roland Frasier, Dennis Yu, Mark Lack, James Pollard, Dana Derricks, Steve Harrison, Khadevis Robinson, Darren Alger, Tristan Ahumada, Justin Rowe and Steve Gordon – this book is unlike any other.

Print copies will be limited. Get on the invite list at book.askmyadvisor.co/invitation.

Or hop on the on-demand webinar at https://app.askmyadvisor.co/funnel.

