Strategic Partnership on Global Branding between eWorldTrade and the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE)

'Buy Malaysia Online' here to strengthen the value proposition for Malaysian products and services

Dallas, Texas & Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - January 06, 2023 - World’s largest B2B network, eWorldTrade.com, and the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), the National Trade Promotion of Malaysia, are proud to announce the launch of a monumental partnership. Under this alliance, eWorldTrade will host and promote the ‘Buy Malaysia Online’ trade center featuring companies from 4 outstanding Malaysian industry sectors including: Lifestyle & Life Sciences; Construction & Business Services; Halal, Food & Beverages & Agro-based; and Electrical & Electronics, ICT, Machinery & Equipment offering full-circle opportunities for global businesses looking for sourcing opportunities from Malaysia.

MATRADE’s collaboration with eWorldTrade is part of its on-going efforts to create groundbreaking opportunities, and global branding through eCommerce platforms for promoting high-quality Malaysian products and services across various industries.

With its unrivaled and decade-long reign in the B2B sphere, eWorldTrade has continued to bridge the gap between buyers and suppliers across the globe. The newly launched trade center is now set to supercharge the future of both East and West. The partnership formed in the wake of the damage the pandemic left behind, and as it continues to disrupt the world supply chain situation, this strategic association aims to mediate the crisis, and allow partners to tackle the continually rising challenges.

In a statement on the partnership, Ms. Nyaee Ayup, Trade Commissioner for the MATRADE New York office says, "MATRADE is proud and excited to forge this partnership with the esteemed B2B platform eWorldTrade. This is a notable approach in MATRADE's continuing efforts to increase the brand visibility and business opportunities for Malaysian companies through eCommerce platforms. Companies participating in this program are midsize companies and have a strong presence in Malaysia as well as in other markets. Over the next year, I am confident that they will gain the benefits of our Buy Malaysia Online Trade Center from opportunities created through this platform.”

eWorldTrade hosts the influential steer and necessary expertise to operationalize this engagement to ensure a sustainable implementation. An official from eWorldTrade added, “The decision to establish this major trade center was to further strengthen the link between businesses in Malaysia offering products/services that meet international standards. Business delegations; networking; successful distributorship; large-scale investment; improved economic relations; and prospective partners is merely the tip of the iceberg. You can expect a whole lot more in the next few months. We hope to make this tie-up a trademark maneuver for numerous countries on the horizon that share the common interest to address the current business-to-business climate.”

About MATRADE

MATRADE (Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation) is the trade promotion agency for the government of Malaysia. MATRADE’s mission to promote Malaysia’s export has enabled many local companies to carve new frontiers in global markets. Today as we continue to put the spotlight on capable Malaysian companies on the international stage, we are helping make the phrase ‘Made-in-Malaysia’ synonymous with excellence, reliability and trustworthiness.

For more information, visit: www.matrade.gov.my

About EWORLDTRADE

eWorldTrade.com is a leading B2B trade marketplace connecting over 2 million verified connections, and offers a number of high-value professional business development, advertising and digital marketing services in addition to a continually growing global buyers’ footprint since 2011. With headquarters situated in Dallas, Texas, USA, EWORLDTRADE harbors a talent pool of over 1400 resources around the world.

For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/3U09WJt

